MetCom Awards BECA Scholarship

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 15, 2019

More than $201,000 in scholarships were awarded May 14, 2019, during the Business, Education and Community Alliance scholarship awards ceremony at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, and the Metropolitan Commission in St. Mary’s County was there to participate.

BECA, a non-profit organization in the county, was created in 1989 jointly by the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce and St. Mary’s County superintendent of schools. The organization’s mission is to bring together businesses, individuals, and community organizations to improve the chances of success for students in the county.

Since 2007, about $3.5 million in local scholarships have been awarded through the program.

George Erichsen, executive director of the Metropolitan Commission said, “With the rising costs of colleges and trade schools, it is becoming more vital than ever for students to seek out scholarship funding, no matter how small the amount. If you’re preparing to enter the workforce, listing one or more scholarship awards on your resume can set you apart for other candidates and make you more appealing to prospective employers.”

MetCom is proud to announce its participation in the BECA program and has created a Scholarship for the Children and Grandchildren of MetCom Employees.

Awarded for the first time at the 2019 ceremony, the scholarship is funded through the generous donation of Keith Fairfax, Metropolitan commissioner from the Eighth Election District. Dawn Lopez accepted the award from Fairfax on behalf of her daughter, Alyssa Fox.

Ms. Fox, a freshman at the University of Maryland, is studying government and politics with a concentration in international relations. She was unable to attend the event due to final exams. The scholarship is independently administered through BECA and no customer/rate payer’s monies are ever used to establish or supplement the scholarship.

The scholarship is a total award of $2,500, shared among up to five applicants, at no less than $500 per applicant. Eligible applicants are high school seniors, high school graduates, or current college students who are children, stepchildren or grandchildren of Metropolitan Commission employees, who have earned at least a 2.5 cumulative high school or college grade point average and who plan to enroll full time in an accredited college or an accredited vocational training program.

For more information about this or other scholarship programs, visit BECA online.

