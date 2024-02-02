MD’s New Ambassadors — Bald Eagles

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, February 2, 2024

Maryland Park Service Ranger Sarah Milbourne and Mo in the White House Rose Garden. (Maryland DNR photo)

Two winged representatives from the Maryland Park Service visited the White House last month.

Rehabilitated bald eagles Buck and Mo, along with a contingent of Maryland Park Service rangers, were invited to the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, which was signed into law 50 years ago.

“Bald eagles are such a powerful symbol, both of our country and of the effect we can have on protecting the environment,” said Angela Crenshaw, Maryland Park Service director, who spoke at the celebration. “It was amazing to go to the White House and share the story of our two eagles.”

The bald eagle was one of the first species to be protected under the Endangered Species Act and represents a prominent success story of the law, as America’s national bird now has hundreds of thousands of breeding pairs across the country.

The two eagles are part of the Maryland Park Service’s Scales & Tales program, an environmental initiative that fosters stewardship of wildlife and natural resources. By telling the stories of Maryland’s raptors and providing opportunities for close observation, Park Service staff seek to educate the public about habitat loss, climate change, and biodiversity.

The White House visit had a similar educational purpose, but on a national stage. Ranger Sarah Milbourne, the western region manager for the Park Service and an eagle handler, said the visit took a lot of planning and preparation.

“You’re trying to make sure everything is perfect, but when you’re working with live animals, you just hope the training pays off,” Ms. Milbourne said. “When we got on site, everything went beautifully, everything worked out.”

Read more at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.