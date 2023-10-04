MD SkillsUSA Students Earn National Medals
Maryland’s SkillsUSA student delegation brought home 24 medals from the 59th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, recently held in Atlanta, GA.
A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education students showcased their skills in 95 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 6,000 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Maryland students competing in Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Graphic Communications, Internetworking and First Aid-CPR are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Promotional Bulletin Board and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Career Pathways Showcase, Emergency Medical Technician, Quiz Bowl, Medical Math, Mobile Robotics Technology, Pin Design and Principles of Engineering-Technology.
In addition to outstanding student competition performances, two Maryland schools (Center of Applied Technology North and Dorchester Career and Technology Center) were among 24 to receive chapter excellence recognition, surpassing over 700 participating chapters across the nation. And Lilia Burkes, a rising senior at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center was elected as a SkillsUSA national officer.
SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier career and technical student organization, has a statewide membership of 4,400 high school students.
Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.
The following students placed in the top 10 in the national competition:
SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten – 2023 National Leadership and Skills Conference
Gold Medal – First Aid-CPR
- Amanda Hill: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – Leonardtown
Gold Medal – Graphic Communications
- James Hovaker: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
Gold Medal – Graphic Imaging-Sublimation
- AJ Halsey: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
Gold Medal – Internetworking
- Joseph Viands: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
Silver Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board
- Tori Brown, Riley King, Nisa Sillence: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll
County
Bronze Medal – Career Pathways – Business, Management and Technology
- John Nelson, Lance Litzenberger, Aidya Wood: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School –
Washington County
Bronze Medal – Emergency Medical Technician
- CJ Bell, Kaelyn White: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center
Bronze Medal – Quiz Bowl
- Zena Brantuo, Aaliyah Davis, Addyson Jordan, Farah LeBlanc, James Olmsted, Francesca Onianwah, Corrine Welsh: North Point High School – Waldorf
Bronze Medal – Medical Math
- Nancy Moluh: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County
Bronze Medal – Mobile Robotics Technology (MS)
- Cecilia Dichlmann, Catrina Donmoyer: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
Bronze Medal – Pin Design (MS)
- Aaliyah Drummond: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
Bronze Medal – Principles of Engineering-Technology
- Matthew Beck: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
4th Place – Criminal Justice
- Keirstin Perez: North Point High School – Waldorf
4th Place – Cyber Security (PS)
- Adam Lederer, Matthew Nanas: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery
County
5th Place – Additive Manufacturing
- Caden Keyser, Haden Pulido: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
5th Place – Career Pathways – Agriculture-Food
- Chrystian Hunt, Cassia Lopez, Amir Taylor: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel
County
5th Place – Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
- William Walton: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
6th Place – Medical Assisting
- Sember Lester: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
6th Place – Mobile Electronics Installation
- Nicholas Sanchez: Somerset County Technical High School – Somerset County
6th Place – Screen Printing Technology
- Kei Chapman: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
7th Place – Community Action Project
- Diana Jimenez, Ayame Kendall: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County
7th Place – Early Childhood Education
- Riley Burns: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County
7th Place – Dental Assisting
- Noor Chaudhry: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
7th Place – Information Technology Services
- Chloe Wood: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
7th Place – Nurse Assisting
- Averi Lewis: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
7th Place – Opening and Closing Ceremonies
- Covenant Akinremi, Khyla Boodoo, Kush Davra, Sydney Henson, Reilly Miller, TY Miller, Chioma
Mortanya: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County
7th Place – Plumbing
- Samuel Harriger: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
7th Place – Related Technical Math
- Marco Jih-Vieira: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
7th Place – Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue (MS)
- Nidhish Gupta, Asher Nichols: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
8th Place – Action Skills
- Andrew Peacy: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
8th Place – American Spirit
- Jessica Bui, Adeline Faust, Lily McCallister: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County
8th Place – Career Pathways – Health Services
- Landon Green, Nuvia Lopez, Madison Tobat: Dorchester Career and Technology Center –
Dorchester County
8th Place – Entrepreneurship
- Mishani De Silva, Sabrina Farrell, Bradley Keriakos, Brody Watson: Frederick Career and
Technology Center – Frederick County
8th Place – Industrial Motor Control
- Joseph Pratt: Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County
8th Place – Occupational Health and Safety – Single
- Brendon Dunne, Patrick Haines, Catherine Miller: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester
County
9th Place – Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair
- Thomas Marshall: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
9th Place – Crime Scene Investigation
- Chloe Mills, Amanda Nave, Hailey Weaver: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School –
Washington County
9th Place – Health Occupations Professional Portfolio
- Ashley Carcamo-Diaz: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
9th Place – Internet of Things and Smart Home
- Samuel Rooney: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center
9th Place – Entrepreneurship
- Mishani De Silva, Sabrina Farrell, Bradley Keriakos, Brody Watson: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
10th Place – Basic Health Care Skills
- Makayla Schermer: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
10th Place – Commercial sUAS Drone
- Teddy Bates, Bella Hechathorn: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center
10th Place – Computer Programming
- Christofer Villarreal: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
10th Place – Telecommunications Cabling
- Samuel Rooney: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
10th Place – Welding Sculpture
- Marsel Leone: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County