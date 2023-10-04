MD SkillsUSA Students Earn National Medals

Maryland’s SkillsUSA student delegation brought home 24 medals from the 59th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, recently held in Atlanta, GA.

A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education students showcased their skills in 95 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 6,000 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Maryland students competing in Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Graphic Communications, Internetworking and First Aid-CPR are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Promotional Bulletin Board and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Career Pathways Showcase, Emergency Medical Technician, Quiz Bowl, Medical Math, Mobile Robotics Technology, Pin Design and Principles of Engineering-Technology.

In addition to outstanding student competition performances, two Maryland schools (Center of Applied Technology North and Dorchester Career and Technology Center) were among 24 to receive chapter excellence recognition, surpassing over 700 participating chapters across the nation. And Lilia Burkes, a rising senior at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center was elected as a SkillsUSA national officer.

SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier career and technical student organization, has a statewide membership of 4,400 high school students.

Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.

The following students placed in the top 10 in the national competition:

Gold Medal – First Aid-CPR

Amanda Hill: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – Leonardtown

Gold Medal – Graphic Communications

James Hovaker: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

Gold Medal – Graphic Imaging-Sublimation

AJ Halsey: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

Gold Medal – Internetworking

Joseph Viands: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

Silver Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board

Tori Brown, Riley King, Nisa Sillence: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll

County

Bronze Medal – Career Pathways – Business, Management and Technology

John Nelson, Lance Litzenberger, Aidya Wood: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School –

Washington County

Bronze Medal – Emergency Medical Technician

CJ Bell, Kaelyn White: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center

Bronze Medal – Quiz Bowl

Zena Brantuo, Aaliyah Davis, Addyson Jordan, Farah LeBlanc, James Olmsted, Francesca Onianwah, Corrine Welsh: North Point High School – Waldorf

Bronze Medal – Medical Math

Nancy Moluh: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

Bronze Medal – Mobile Robotics Technology (MS)

Cecilia Dichlmann, Catrina Donmoyer: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

Bronze Medal – Pin Design (MS)

Aaliyah Drummond: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

Bronze Medal – Principles of Engineering-Technology

Matthew Beck: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

4th Place – Criminal Justice

Keirstin Perez: North Point High School – Waldorf

4th Place – Cyber Security (PS)

Adam Lederer, Matthew Nanas: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery

County

5th Place – Additive Manufacturing

Caden Keyser, Haden Pulido: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

5th Place – Career Pathways – Agriculture-Food

Chrystian Hunt, Cassia Lopez, Amir Taylor: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel

County

5th Place – Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

William Walton: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

6th Place – Medical Assisting

Sember Lester: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

6th Place – Mobile Electronics Installation

Nicholas Sanchez: Somerset County Technical High School – Somerset County

6th Place – Screen Printing Technology

Kei Chapman: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

7th Place – Community Action Project

Diana Jimenez, Ayame Kendall: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County

7th Place – Early Childhood Education

Riley Burns: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County

7th Place – Dental Assisting

Noor Chaudhry: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Information Technology Services

Chloe Wood: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

7th Place – Nurse Assisting

Averi Lewis: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

7th Place – Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Covenant Akinremi, Khyla Boodoo, Kush Davra, Sydney Henson, Reilly Miller, TY Miller, Chioma

Mortanya: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Plumbing

Samuel Harriger: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

7th Place – Related Technical Math

Marco Jih-Vieira: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

7th Place – Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue (MS)

Nidhish Gupta, Asher Nichols: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th Place – Action Skills

Andrew Peacy: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

8th Place – American Spirit

Jessica Bui, Adeline Faust, Lily McCallister: Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County

8th Place – Career Pathways – Health Services

Landon Green, Nuvia Lopez, Madison Tobat: Dorchester Career and Technology Center –

Dorchester County

8th Place – Entrepreneurship

Mishani De Silva, Sabrina Farrell, Bradley Keriakos, Brody Watson: Frederick Career and

Technology Center – Frederick County

8th Place – Industrial Motor Control

Joseph Pratt: Cecil County School of Technology – Cecil County

8th Place – Occupational Health and Safety – Single

Brendon Dunne, Patrick Haines, Catherine Miller: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester

County

9th Place – Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair

Thomas Marshall: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

9th Place – Crime Scene Investigation

Chloe Mills, Amanda Nave, Hailey Weaver: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School –

Washington County

9th Place – Health Occupations Professional Portfolio

Ashley Carcamo-Diaz: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

9th Place – Internet of Things and Smart Home

Samuel Rooney: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center

10th Place – Basic Health Care Skills

Makayla Schermer: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

10th Place – Commercial sUAS Drone

Teddy Bates, Bella Hechathorn: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center

10th Place – Computer Programming

Christofer Villarreal: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

10th Place – Telecommunications Cabling

Samuel Rooney: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

10th Place – Welding Sculpture

Marsel Leone: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County