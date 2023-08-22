MD Receives Cybersecurity Funding

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer joined other members of Maryland’s congressional delegation to announce $6,514,533 in federal funding to enhance cybersecurity infrastructure around the state.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency funding comes through the FY 2023 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program which helps state, local, and territorial governments manage and reduce systemic cyber risk.

“Increased cyberattacks on Maryland’s schools, hospitals and state and local government agencies have exposed our residents’ personal information and threatened our national security. The need for strong, secure cybersecurity infrastructure is greater than ever,” the lawmakers said in a news release. “This funding will help address vulnerabilities within our cybersecurity infrastructure to both better defend against attacks and prevent attacks before they happen.”

The grant program, made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enables the Department of Homeland Security to make targeted cybersecurity investments in government agencies and improve the security and resilience of critical infrastructure including technology, equipment, training, and planning activities.

Grant program applicants are encouraged to complete the Grants.gov application no later than seven days before the October 6, 2023, deadline. Additional information can be found here.

