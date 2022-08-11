MD Delegation Talks Chesapeake Priorities

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation met with environmental officials to discuss Chesapeake Bay priorities. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer was joined at the US Capitol with other lawmakers, the new president and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Hilary Harp Falk, and the newly selected US Environmental Protection Agency Chesapeake Bay program director Dr. Kandis Boyd.

The group shared perspectives and progress on challenges including upstream accountability, blue crabs, and the Conowingo Dam, as well as the broader need to maintain unity among Chesapeake Bay Program partners through 2025 and beyond.

“I am particularly concerned about the blue crab shortages we are witnessing and the impact that is having on our ecosystem and our economy,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “I am looking forward to working closely with Hilary as she leads efforts in our state and across the region to advance our mutual goal of cleaning up the Bay, protecting its wildlife, and strengthening its health for future generations.”

“There is no higher priority that we have as a delegation than the Chesapeake Bay. Recognized by presidents as a national treasure, it is the iconic representation of the state of Maryland – quality of life, economy, culture, and more,” said Sen. Ben Cardin (D). “Team Maryland has worked year after year to ensure the federal government is a strong partner with the EPA Chesapeake Bay Program and stakeholders like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation as we work to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in a sustainable and equitable way. We welcome Dr. Boyd and Ms. Falk to the forefront of this fight. We have reason to be optimistic about the state of the Bay, but there is much more work ahead of us.”

Protecting and preserving the Chesapeake Bay requires an “all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D).

“[The July 28] meeting was an opportunity to discuss the significant progress we’ve made in these efforts but also to underscore all the work that remains ahead. Dr. Boyd and Ms. Harp Falk have already hit the ground running in their new roles and understand the challenges we face. As a delegation we’ve fought to deliver historic federal investments for Bay cleanup efforts through annual appropriations and the infrastructure modernization bill, and we must continue to put these dollars where they’re needed most – and hold our state partners accountable in following suit,” he said. “I’m committed to working together to continue these efforts to preserve the Bay for generations to come.”

