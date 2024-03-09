Maryland Has Its 6th Master Angler

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 9, 2024

Rashan Hunt is the sixth angler to be recognized as a Maryland Master Angler. Here he holds the chain pickerel he caught at Loch Raven Reservoir. (Photo courtesy Rashan Hunt, used with permission by Maryland DNR)

Rashan Hunt of Sparrows Point in Baltimore County has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch 10 different species of fish in Maryland at trophy-size length. Hunt is the sixth Master Angler since the program began, and achieved the award with a tenth confirmed catch, a 24-inch chain pickerel caught February 26 at Loch Raven Reservoir.

“The chain pickerel for some reason has been one of the hardest fish for me,” Mr. Hunt said. “I spent countless miles and hours on kayak and fished from the shore at multiple locations throughout Maryland waterways. I caught lots of fish that didn’t make the cut, but on five casts [at Loch Raven on February 26] I caught my tenth official fish for the award.”

Read more here.

Tim Campbell of Phoenix in Baltimore County also earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

Mr. Campbell was the fifth Master Angler since the program began and achieved the award with a confirmed catch of a striped bass on December 21, 2023.

“After measuring the fish and a few quick photos, the big striper was safely released back into the bay,” Mr. Campbell said. “It was fun to participate in this program.”

The FishMaryland program covers dozens of species from both salt and freshwater.

More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available here.