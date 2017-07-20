Marketing Team Rakes in Awards

Recently recognized with several awards, the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Marketing, Public Relations, and Philanthropy team includes, from left, Holly Meyer, director; Sandy Ondrejcak, marketing and public relations specialist; Rachel Lytle, digital marketing coordinator; Ruby Hawks, marketing and public relations specialist; Jennifer Green, writer; Jeni Irwin, marketing project coordinator; and Deborah Gross, writer.

The marketing team at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital recently earned seven different awards, recognizing its dedication and incredible quality of work.

Members of the Marketing, Public Relations, and Philanthropy Department received seven health care marketing awards from the Healthcare Marketing Report and the Aster Awards Program. The Aster Awards Program is an elite competition that is dedicated to recognizing excellence in medical marketing and HMR is a publications group that focuses on marketing news and information from around the country in the fields of higher education and healthcare.

The marketing team received the following Aster Awards:

Bronze for The Pulse, Newsletter/Internal – Series

Silver for Healthy Living, Publication/External – Series

Silver for Viva! A Night in Old Havana/Gala 2016, Special Events

The team received the following awards from HMR:

Silver for The Pulse, Publications Internal

Silver for Viva! A Night in Old Havana/Gala 2016, Special Event

Bronze for Care That’s Tailored to Your Changing Life, Direct Mail

Merit for Raising the Bar/Nursing Annual Report, Annual Report

Holly Meyer, director of Marketing, Public Relations and Philanthropy at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, said the marketing crew is a talented and creative team, made up of people who work hard to communicate the news from the hospital with accuracy and professionalism. “Teamwork is the main ingredient that helps us continually tackle challenging projects with creative marketing solutions,” Ms. Meyer said.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is a full-service community hospital that delivers state-of-the-art care in Leonardtown, Maryland. Services range from emergency care to excellent maternity care to outpatient services of all kinds.

