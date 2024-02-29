Marines Pass DoD’s 1st Full Audit

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, February 29, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(US Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The US Marine Corps passed a full financial audit for the first time for FY23 after a rigorous two-year review. The milestone — something the DoD and the other armed services still have not achieved — comes after almost two decades of trying to prepare the Corps’ records and several failed audits along the way, reports Defense News.

A Marine Corps F-35 on loan to the Navy for its Top Gun school took a nosedive last month while in a hangar at Naval Air Station Fallon, NV, reports Military.com. An image of the jet, posted on social media earlier this month, shows the $100 million fifth-generation fighter jet face-planted onto the concrete in a hangar.

President Joe Biden met with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday to urge action on the looming government shutdown and to pass emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel.

If Congress forces a partial government shutdown on Saturday, roughly 100,000 federal workers at Agriculture, Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs, and Transportation will be furloughed or without paychecks, reports Federal Times. The next week hundreds of thousands more, including at the Pentagon, IRS, Social Security Administration, and State Department, could also be without pay.

Advanced weapons components of US origin are being recovered from Russian bombs, drones, vehicles and munitions. The Hill reports the “brains” of the advanced weapons are slipping through export controls and killing Ukrainians.

Senators on Tuesday questioned Biden’s Houthi attacks against commercial shipping and contended he should seek congressional authorization for ongoing military action against the Yemen-based group, reports Reuters. The US has been carrying out near-daily strikes.

Military Times keeps its list updated of every instance since October when a Navy ship or jet has shot down a Houthi attack and every instance where the United States and its allies have hit back at Houthi sites in Yemen.

All Army National Guard helicopters have been grounded as units review safety policies and procedures following two crashes. The stand-down took effect Monday and follows two separate crashes of AH-64D Apache helicopters — one in Utah on Feb. 12 and another in Mississippi on Friday. Guard pilots Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bryan Andrew Zemek, 36, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Joshua Abbott, 42, died in the helicopter crash in Mississippi during a routine training flight, reports Stars and Stripes.

A federal lawsuit accuses at least five New York National Guardsmen and public contract workers of sexually exploiting asylum seekers, reports Military.com. Seven migrants allege numerous incidents of sexual exploitation at a Quality Inn in Cheektowaga, outside of Buffalo — part of the state’s effort to house a flood of asylum seekers coming into the country as traditional shelters have hit their breaking point.

An Army doctor faced arraignment Friday over charges that he sexually assaulted 41 male patients he treated while working as an anesthesiologist at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, reports Army Times. When reports first came to the attention of Army investigators on Feb. 22, 2022, MAJ Michael Stockin was serving as an anesthesiologist at JBLM’s Madigan Army Medical Center in Washington. He had been assigned to JBLM since July 2019.

Fortune reports on the five top cybersecurity firms in the US: Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Cloudflare, and Zscaler. All have headquarters in California except for CrowdStrike out of Austin, TX.

The Department of Energy announced a $45 million investment into cybersecurity research for the energy sector, including projects on artificial intelligence detection and response and quantum communication for the grid. Cyberscoop reports DoE will fund 16 projects with organizations headquartered in six states, covering six topics that are largely aimed at reducing cyber risks and improving the resilience of the electricity, oil, and natural gas sectors.

French President Emmanuel Macron left open the option of putting European troops on the ground in Ukraine, saying nothing should be ruled out to defeat Russia’s aggression against the country, reports Defense News. However, Germany and Poland affirmed Tuesday that they would not be sending troops to Ukraine, reports AP News. The head of NATO also said the US-led military alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

A series of wildfires swept across the Texas Panhandle last week, prompting evacuations, cutting off power to thousands, and forcing the brief shutdown of a nuclear weapons facility as strong winds, dry grass, and unseasonably warm temperatures fed the blazes, reports AP News.

Contracts:

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $31,003,429 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0168) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This order provides non-recurring engineering for the installation, integration, systems test and evaluation, calibration, and logistics in support of the development and production of electronic warfare pods for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Poway, California (45%); Patuxent River, Maryland (45%); and Greenville, Texas (10%), and is expected to be completed in July 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,400,000; and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,858,485 will be obligated at the time of award, $9,858,485 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $30,885,042 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F5565) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This order provides for the development, integration, test, and certification of the MQ-9A Detect and Avoid System for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Poway, California (85%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (15%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,174,839 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Analex Corp., doing business as Arcfield, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $52,636,850 cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort order for Xdomain Technology Through Research, Evolution, Enhancements, Maintenance and Support – Next Generation software and hardware. This contract provides for essential life cycle support functions for, and to evolve, the Information Support Server Environment and the X-domain Agile Rules-Based Information Transfer OrchestratoR Cross Domain Solution National Security Systems and associated core data services suite of solutions and technologies. Work will be performed in Rome, New York; and various locations worldwide, and is expected to be completed by April 25, 2029. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,455,278; fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $$3,101,736; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $600,615, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-F-B003).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,881,486 firm-fixed-price contract action, for Salesforce and third-party licenses and support. This contract provides for Salesforce Customer Relationship Management software licenses. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed Feb. 27, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,023,730 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-24-F-0087).

ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $166,002,668 General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 hybrid, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-award-fee, non-personal service contract for full software lifecycle services for the LogiCole application and legacy applications of Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support and Theater Enterprise-Wide Logistics System until their full rationalization into LogiCole no later than August 2027. The performance-based outcome objectives will be in the form of working software where functionality can be showcased and used by the end-user. The period of performance is Feb. 1, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2029. This is a 12-month base period to include a 30-day transition-in period with four 12-month option periods. This contract was a competitive acquisition on GSA Alliant 2, and fiscal 2024 Defense Health Agency operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $33,802,893, are being obligated at time of award. The place of performance is Fort Detrick, Maryland. The US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (47QTCK18D0031, Task Order HT9425-24-F-0015).

SOLUTE, San Diego, California, was awarded a $19,247,894 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost contract for the Autonomy Baseline Manager to support oversight and management of autonomous systems development and the associated central software repository for unmanned autonomy artifacts, processes, and procedures. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $59,314,021. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (70%); Panama City, Florida (20%); and San Diego, California (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2029. Fiscal 2023 research, development, testing, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $480,963 will be obligated at time of award, of which $480,963 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-6301). (Awarded Feb. 9, 2024)

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $11,462,043 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00024) to previously awarded contract FA8307-21-F-0035 to exercise Option Year 2 for the Joint Cyber Command and Control Joint Application Support Contract Team 5. Work will be performed in the continental US and is expected to be completed Feb. 24, 2025. Operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,400,000; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $355,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 23, 2024)

Direct Viz Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $21,464,052 modification (P00039) to contract W91RUS-19-C-0014 for command, control, communications, computers and information management; common-user services; and operating, managing and defending IT infrastructure. Work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $21,464,052 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Axiom Resource Management Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $7,567,018 modification (P00004) to a firm-fixed-price order (HT001123F0015) for program management support services to the TRICARE Health Plan (THP), clinical services, pharmacy, and all subordinate chiefs, managers and staff. The services will support functions of management and administration of THP programs; management of the Military Health System health plan and associated managed health care programs; program and acquisition management of TRICARE purchased health care services; management and administration of programs and activities; operation of elements of the Office of the Deputy Assistant Director, Health Care Operations, and THP; and overall accomplishment of the missions, functions, and tasks of the THP enterprise and its organizational entities. The modification obligates $7,567,018 in fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance appropriations for services through March 8, 2024. Total value of the order is $18,161,293. Places of performance are Falls Church, Virginia; Aurora, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas. The order was procured under limited sources justification with one quote received. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 19, 2024)

Guidehouse LLP, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $12,000,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee contract for Integration Support Contract 2.0. This contract provides for the support of the government as the systems integrator and augment government resources for intercontinental ballistic missile, weapon system, systems engineering and integration, and professional services. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with various other locations, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 27, 2042. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 missile procurement funds in the amount of $6,204,924; fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,700,000; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $40,095,076, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8207-24-D-0001).

Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $12,739,254 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for in-service engineering agent services in support of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems and Intelligence system elements specific to the Freedom variant of the Littoral Combat Ship. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $68,956,741. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (5%); Mayport, Florida (50%); Moorestown, New Jersey (20%); San Diego, California (10%); Oldsmar, Florida (5%); Orlando, Florida (5%); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by February 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2029. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $90,000 (84%); and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,588 (16%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $16,588 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California is the contracting activity (N6339424C0003).