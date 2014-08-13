Make It In America @ CTSi in Lex Park

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, August 13, 2014 · 1 Comment

Posted for Congressman Steny Hoyer

Pax II

LEXINGTON PARK, MD – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-5) toured Coherent Technical Services, Inc. (CTSi), a veteran-owned small business in St. Mary’s County that supports the Department of Defense, NASA, and commercial customers. During his visit, Congressman Hoyer discussed the Make It In America jobs plan he is leading in Congress.

“Today, I visited Coherent Technical Services, Inc. to see their impressive fabrication shop firsthand and learn more about the innovative work they perform in St. Mary’s County,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I’m focused on a jobs plan I call ‘Make It In America’ to help businesses expand and support the creation of well-paying jobs. A key component of the Make It In America plan is to train and secure a twenty-first century workforce so that businesses can find the workers with the skills they need, and workers can get the training they need to fill those in-demand jobs. A Make It In America bill that will help workers access training programs – the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act – was signed into law last month, and I will continue to urge the House to consider additional Make It In America legislation so that more Marylanders and businesses like CTSi can succeed.”

The Make It In America plan has four core components: adopt and pursue a national manufacturing strategy; promote U.S. exports; encourage businesses to bring jobs and innovation back home; and train and secure a twenty-first century workforce. Since the plan was launched, eleven Make It In America bills have been signed into law. The most recent, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, reauthorizes important workforce investment and training programs that help job seekers and dislocated workers learn in-demand skills for jobs. Click here for a full list of Make It In America laws.