Lusby Native Stationed on USS Truman

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Damion Davis of Lusby uses a needle gun to remove paint aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), November 28, 2022. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass)

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, and the embarked commands and staffs of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 returned home to Naval Station Norfolk in September, marking the end of a nine-month deployment after operating in the US 6th Fleet area of operations in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The ship sailed more than 65,000 nautical miles, all while conducting multiple operations in the region to include enhanced air policing missions, dual and tri-carrier operations, and the NATO- led vigilance activities Neptune Shield 22 and Neptune Strike 22. During its historic deployment, the Truman strengthened relationships with NATO allies and partners while deterring aggression in the region.

After previous years of limited port activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Truman was able to conduct visits in Souda Bay, Greece; Split, Croatia; Trieste and Naples, Italy; Marseille, France; and Palma De Mallorca, Spain.

Scheduled port visits like these allowed Truman’s sailors to enjoy some downtime, and more importantly, build relationships with NATO allies and partners through leadership engagements, community relations events, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation tours.