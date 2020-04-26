LSM Mounts COVID-19 Response

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 26, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Jay Mattingly LSM’20 receives masks for St. Mary’s County first responders made by Lee Capristo LSM’11.

Leadership Southern Maryland, a nonprofit dedicated to educating and inspiring a diverse group of leaders, is committed to continuing its support of Southern Maryland during the COVID-19 pandemic. By performing its mission, LSM creates collaborations and partnerships that impact the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. To address the current crisis, LSM is pulling together its many networks and resources to help organizations in the region during this unprecedented time.

“That is what LSM is all about!” says LSM Communications Chair Kristine Wilcox LSM’15.

Immediate efforts focused on supporting health care workers in the coming months include:

Breakfast drop at hospitals – Logistics are being developed to offer breakfast items from local restaurants that deliver, which supports both the struggling food services industry and the essential health care workers.

Signs of encouragement at hospitals – LSM is also planning to produce road signs that can be placed in the path of the staff entrances to offer words of encouragement as they continue to fight on the front lines.

These first phase efforts seek to draw additional support for LSM to expand its focus beyond the health care sector in the coming months.

In addition, the organization is looking at long-term efforts including sponsoring a blood drive in late summer through the Red Cross. The coronavirus is not a blood disease, but blood banks will continue to need concerted donation efforts since they are not currently able to offer mobile services.

Ms. Wilcox, in LSM’s April newsletter, indicated the efforts are expected to spark some LSM classes to band together and give back to the communities in need, which will be feeling the impact for months to come.

Leadership Southern Maryland is a nine-month, tuition-based program to develop leaders from the Southern Maryland area for regional collaboration by:

Nurturing trusteeship among community leaders for the benefit of the Southern Maryland region

Increasing understanding and awareness of regional opportunities and threats

Developing and strengthening networks of decision-makers to encourage cooperation and make informed choices

Leading candidates through a series of classes and hands-on experiences that highlight local and regional issues

In January, LSM launched Emerging Leaders (LEAP), a six-month program that provides educational programming and networking opportunities to new or emerging leaders in the region. The program helps develop skills and knowledge to reach personal and professional objectives that will carry over into careers, companies, and communities.

Some of the projects already initiated by LSM alums and current class members include:

Sue Alexander LSM’19 is making PPE masks for CalvertHealth Medical Center and Calvert Hospice.

Christina Johannsen LSM’19 and Erin Ramos LSM’20 are involved with St. Mary’s Young Professionals in creating a “Takeout Takeover.” A few times a week, the group promotes a quasi cash-mob encouraging all local young professionals to support a specific locally owned restaurant.

Ashley Raley LEAP’20 is supporting local DoorStep families, purchasing items to provide lunches for families in need.

Karrie Wood LSM’20 ordered food from Target to ship directly to End Hunger in Calvert County. As an executive vice president at Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Ms. Wood was also involved with the bank’s digital cash mob to support local restaurants.

How are you helping the community during the COVID-19 crisis? Email info@leadershipsomd.org and share your story.

The LSM family is committed to supporting the Southern Maryland communities during the COVID-19 crisis, said Ms. Wilcox. Anyone able, please support LSM’s efforts by making a donation using the form here. All money collected for this fund will be dedicated to and used in response to COVID-19 community needs.