Saturday, August 24, 2019

The bells at St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse museums will participate in a nationwide bell-ringing commemoration at 3 pm Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, to honor those who were among the first enslaved Africans to arrive in the English colonies in the New World 400 years ago.

The bells at each museum site, along with bells across the United States, will ring to remember the first enslaved Africans who landed in the English New World at Point Comfort, VA, in 1619. The site is now known as Fort Monroe (shown above).

The bells will ring for four minutes, one minute for every 100 years.

“Fort Monroe plays a significant role as the site of the first arrival of enslaved Africans in English North America and later, a safe haven for freedom seekers during the American Civil War,” said Fort Monroe Superintendent Terry Brown. “During this anniversary we are honored to lead the conversation about the resilience and contributions of African-Americans, including the impact that slavery and laws that enforced racial discrimination had on the United States.” (Photo courtesy of National Park Service)

