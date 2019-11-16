Library to Host Parenting Workshop

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 16, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Library will host a free parenting workshop titled Raising 21st Century Children. Parents, grandparents, and child care providers of young children are invited to the free event from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Monday, November 18, 2019. Child care will be available, and light refreshments will be provided.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD 20653.

The parenting workshop focuses on social-emotional learning and is part of the research-based Conscious Discipline program developed by Dr. Becky Bailey. Conscious Discipline is a comprehensive approach that empowers parents and caregivers with skills that create a safe, connected, problem solving environment for families.

Master Conscious Discipline Instructor Amy Speidel will present the Raising 21st Century Children workshop.

“The world is a different place than when we were growing up. Our children face conflicts and challenges at a rapid speed. We upgrade our technology and now it’s time to upgrade our parent tool box so that our children have all the tools they need as they build relationships and responsibly solve problems,” reads a news release from St. Mary’s County Public Schools. “We want to give you the tools to change your world and shape your child’s behavior.”

For more information, contact Tammy Parsons at tlparsons@smcps.org or register here.

