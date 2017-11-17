Lexington Park Robberies Prompt Community Meeting

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park COPs UNIT will be hosting a Community Meeting for Lexington Park Businesses and Residents in response to concerns about recent robberies in the area.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017; 5 to 9 pm; at the Bay District Fire House at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, MD 20653.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an update on recent robberies and to answer questions and concerns.

For more information call Sergeant Cara Grumbles 240-577-0581 or email cara.grumbles@stmarysmd.com.