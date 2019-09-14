Lexington Park Library to Host LexiCon

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, September 14, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Celebrate your fandom by participating in LexiCon, the St. Mary’s County Library Comic Con. There will be a variety of events for people of all ages to enjoy ranging from trivia to a cosplay contest to workshops and prizes.

LexiCon will be held from noon to 4 pm Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Lexington Park Library at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

Schedule of Events

Noon – 2 pm: Cosplay Contest Registration

Come dressed as your favorite movie, TV show, anime, or comic book character and participate in a cosplay contest. Age categories include ages 10 and younger, ages 11 to 17, and 18 and older. Please review the rules for the cosplay contest before deciding to compete. For those that want to get ahead of the game, register online.

Noon – 12:30 pm

Jason Fry is the author of “The Last Jedi” novelization, as well as many other Star Wars books. He’ll be chatting in person about his writing process and what it’s like to be able to work with the Star Wars license. He’ll also have a table in the lobby selling signed copies of his book and answering any lingering questions visitors might have.

Noon – 1 pm: Cosplay Craft Workshop

Create a cat ear headband to use in your next cosplay costume or for just hanging around the house. If cat ears aren’t your thing, other types of ears will be available. Supplies are limited, so first-come, first-served, the day of LexiCon.

12:30 – 1 pm: Star Wars Trivia

Think you know a lot about Star Wars? Well, it’s time to prove it. Test your knowledge of a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away by participating in trivia for a chance to win a ticket to the Library Prize Vault. This drop-in drop-out style of game is sure to be fun for the whole family.

1 – 1:30 pm: Skype Interview with Lev Grossman

Lev Grossman, the author of The Magicians trilogy which inspired the hit Syfy channel show of the same name, will be digitally joining us for an exclusive interview.

1:15 – 1:45 pm: Cosplay 101

Interested about learning about how to get into cosplaying without breaking your budget? Join Jazmine Cosplay and other expert cosplayers to learn about what cosplay is and how to start making cool costumes of your favorite characters.

1:45 – 2 pm: Cosplay Q&A

Do you have any specific questions about cosplaying that you’ll like to have answered? Also, if you come wearing a costume our panel of expert cosplayers will offer critiques and tips to help take your cosplaying game to the next level.

2 – 2:30 pm: All Fandom Trivia

Think you know a thing or two about geek culture? Test your comic and geeky film knowledge by participating in trivia for a chance to win a ticket to the Library Prize Vault! This drop-in drop-out style of game is sure to be fun for the whole family.

1:45 – 2:30 pm: Super Hero Training Academy

Fun for the kiddos and the young at heart. Participate in a series of obstacles designed to test your superhero abilities. Do you think you have what it takes?

3 – 4 pm: Cosplay Contest

Come dressed as your favorite movie, TV show, anime, or comic book character and participate in our cosplay contest. Age categories include ages 10 and under, ages 11 to 17, and 18 and older. Please review the rules for the cosplay contest before deciding to compete. For those that want to get ahead of the game, online registration has begun.

All day: Artist corner, raffles, and contests for prizes, and kids’ fun – crafts, photo booth, scavenger hunt.

This program is supported by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and St. Mary’s County Library.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

