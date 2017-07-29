Lex Park Neighborhoods Join Night Out

Sheriff Office Announces NNO Participating Communities

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 pm, neighborhoods throughout St. Mary’s County — including several in the Lexington Park area — will join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 34th annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event.

National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and will involve over 11,000 communities from all 50 states, US territories, Canadian cities, and military bases around the world.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know our neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Below is a listing of participating communities in St. Mary’s County. If you do not see your community listed and would like to sign up your community or obtain more information for next year, contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Angela Delozier at Angela.Delozier@stmarysmd.com.

Participating communities include:

Birch Way Community – California

Breton Bay Community – Leonardtown

South Hampton Community – Lexington Park sponsored by the Mediation Center of St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s Landing Apartments – Lexington Park

Town Creek – Lexington Park

Elizabeth Hills Community – California

St. Andrew’s Estates – California

Heard’s Estates – Great Mills

St. Joseph’s Community Center – Mechanicsville

Spring Valley Apartments – Lexington Park

Woodland Acres – California

Country Lakes – Mechanicsville

Leonard’s Freehold – Leonardtown

Lexington Village – Lexington Park

Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls – Mechanicsville

Persimmons Hill – Mechanicsville

Bay Ridge Estates – Lexington Park

Colony Square – Lexington Park

7th District Fire Department – Bushwood

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomes the following “newbies” to National Night Out: Elizabeth Hills, St. Andrew’s Estates, and Heard’s Estates.

