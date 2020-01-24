Lex Park Library Hosting Tax Prep Program

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 24, 2020 · Leave a Comment

LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. will help those who qualify for the VITA tax prep program to file their 2019 federal and state income taxes at no cost.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is only available to qualified individuals with an annual income of less than $56,000.

Volunteers will be at the Lexington Park Library on Tuesdays, January 28, February 11 and 25, March 10 and 24, and April 7. Appointments are available from 9:15 am to 4:45 pm on those days. Call the library at 301-863-8188 to schedule an appointment.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park, MD 20653.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

