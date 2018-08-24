Lex Park Gymnast Earns NCAA Scholarship

Former St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy USAG Level 9 gymnast Kandyce Blocker of Lexington Park, Maryland, will be the first St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks collegiate gymnast. After two years with the academy’s competitive team, Ms. Blocker has continued to hone and perfect her tumbling skills through private lessons with SMGA’s coach Diane Picolo.

While competing with SMGA, Ms. Blocker’s highest all-around score was a 35.00 at Maryland states. Her other achievements include a first-place finish on floor at Maryland States, first-place all-around at the Gingerbread Invitational, and second-place all-around at the Nation’s Capital Cup.

The academy was excited to hear Ms. Blocker will attend Fairmount University in West Virginia on an NCAA acrobatics and tumbling scholarship. She begins her collegiate competition schedule in February 2019. She will be missed by her teammates and coaches at the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy.

The gymnastics center is at 21770-A FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

