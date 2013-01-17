January 9, 2017

How to Open an Oyster, No Matter What

Dan Rebarchick grew up watching the fresh food of Southern Maryland combined into recipes destined to pass from generation to generation and eventually onto a diner’s plate at Lenny’s.

In this series of videos Chef Rebarchick shows how to shuck, cook and grow your own oysters from the Chesapeake Bay.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJm9oEj0SOU]

 

 

 

Comments
One Response to “How to Open an Oyster, No Matter What”
  1. Jack says:
    January 17, 2013 at 7:00 am

    What a professional!

    Danny always does good informative stuff for our community.

    Now , we all can shuck “arsters” from both directions!

