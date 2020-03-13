Learn About STEM Academy Programs

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host two open house events for potential applicants to the STEM Academy programs at Lexington Park Elementary School and Spring Ridge Middle School.

Lexington Park Elementary School will host an open house on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 5 to 5:45 pm. This is for any student interested in applying to the STEM Academy for grades 4 and 5.

Spring Ridge Middle School will host an open house on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. This is for any student interested in applying to the STEM Academy for grades 6-8.

This program is a rigorous and unique program of study developed by St. Mary’s County Public Schools emphasizing the core areas of mathematics and science with an infusion of technology and engineering. STEM is housed at Lexington Park Elementary School, Spring Ridge Middle School, and Great Mills High School. Follow on Twitter @SMCPSSTEM.

Additional information about the STEM Academy can be found online here. For more information, contact the school system’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction at 301-475-5511, ext. 32104.

