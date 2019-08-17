Learn About Government at Citizens Academy

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 17, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Any St. Mary’s County resident who has ever wondered how or why a department of county government does what it does can gain knowledge of the inner workings of local government at the 2019 St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy.

The Citizens Academy will meet on seven Tuesday evenings, starting Sept. 10 and lasting through Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 pm. It will be meeting at various county-owned locations.

The academy is open to St. Mary’s County residents who are at least 18 years old, and participation is limited to 25 applicants. The purpose of the academy is to offer an overview of county services and programs. Participants will be able to get a better understanding of county government operations and will receive a certificate when the academy is finished.

At the first session, academy participants will get an overview of county administration. The following sessions will focus on the departments of Aging and Human Services, Land Use and Growth Management, Economic Development, Recreation and Parks, Public Works and Transportation, and Emergency Services.

“The Citizens Academy allows our citizens to become more engaged with county government and vice versa,” says County Administrator Rebecca Bridgett in a news release distributed by the county. “The Academy’s responsibility is to educate and inform citizens about County Government programs and services.”

Citizens who are interested in learning more about the academy, or taking part, can go to the academy’s website, linked in the first paragraph. On that site, interested residents can download a brochure and/or application, including instructions on how and where to return the application link located at bottom of the page.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 23, 2019.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700