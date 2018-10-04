Learn About County’s Manufacturing Industry

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 4, 2018

In celebration of Manufacturing Day 2018, Engility, J.F. Taylor, and Platform Aerospace will open their doors to students Oct. 5.

Seventy-five students from the Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown, along with members of the public, can tour the companies’ facilities between 10 am and 4 pm. The event will showcase the 21st-century manufacturing industry and draw attention to the outstanding opportunities a career in manufacturing can provide. Signs outside of these companies will direct visitors to guided facility tours of some of Southern Maryland’s most innovative companies.

Manufacturing is a key component of the county’s plan to grow its innovation-driven economy and diversify the economy. St. Mary’s County is home to 34 manufacturing companies. Jobs in manufacturing produce the third highest wage of any industry in the county.

“Manufacturers in St. Mary’s are growing and hiring,” said Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary’s County Economic Development director. “We are excited about the expansion of this industry and companies like Engility, J.F. Taylor, and Platform, who are leading the way in business and workforce development. Careers at these companies are readily available and we want to connect those opportunities with students who could take them.”

“J.F. Taylor, Inc. is a 100 percent locally owned and managed engineering and manufacturing small business that is a proud participant in Southern Maryland Manufacturing Day,” said J.F. Taylor’s Chris Wasniak. “As an industry partner supporting St. Mary’s initiatives for economic growth, including advanced manufacturing, unmanned and autonomous systems and aircraft modification, we are enthusiastic that seeing these processes first hand will greatly cultivate the public’s interest in manufacturing and promote a sense of pride in the community’s capabilities.”

“Manufacturing Day enables our students to see what a potential career in the growing field of precision manufacturing looks like. We are grateful to those companies who have agreed to open their doors to our students and allow them to take a peek into their possible future,” said Ann Johnson, internship liaison and vocational evaluator at the Forrest Career and Technical Center.

“Platform Aerospace has over 25 years of expert experience specializing in aerospace manufacturing, engineering, and unmanned aerial vehicles,” said Kurt Parsons, Platform Aerospace CEO. “One of the UAVs we own and manufacture holds the world record for gas powered unmanned flight of five days. We look forward to being a host for Manufacturing Day.”

Manufacturing Day is an annual national event supported by thousands of manufacturers who host students, teachers, parents, job seekers, and other local community members at open houses and facility tours to showcase modern manufacturing technology and careers.

“Engility’s Engineering and Fabrication Hollywood Division realizes the value to partner with the greater community to promote the growing need and opportunities available to local students and current workforce within the Engineering, fabrication, and manufacturing business sector,” said Peter Joyal, division director at Engility in Hollywood, Maryland. “The ultimate goal is to keep manufacturing jobs within the state and offer local residents the opportunity to learn a valuable trade or skill to help them grow as an individual.”

Engility is at 43880 Commerce Ave. in Hollywood

J.F. Taylor is at 21530 Pacific Drive #C in Lexington Park Platform

Aerospace is at 43960 Airport View Drive in Hollywood

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

