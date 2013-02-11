January 9, 2017

Get the Right Lawyer on Your Side

Posted by on Monday, February 11, 2013 · 1 Comment 

A Shane Mattingly screenshot

Posted by A. Shane Mattingly
Pax Leader

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uUMuy2jLOQ]

Filed under Business News · Tagged with ,

Comments
One Response to “Get the Right Lawyer on Your Side”
  1. Ken says:
    February 11, 2013 at 2:37 pm

    Mr. Mattingly be a very good lawyer. He done good things for my family.

Leave A Comment