Lawmakers Try to Protect Troops' Paychecks

Lawmakers are prepping plans to guarantee paychecks for troops, including the Coast Guard, if government closes, reports Military Times. The potential shutdown at the end of the week would furlough thousands of federal workers and shut non-essential military activities but troops would report for duty. Hours before a 16-day shutdown began in 2013, lawmakers voted to keep paying the troops.

Veterans Affairs employees in DC must spend at least half of their work hours in federal offices starting Oct. 8 as government scales back remote-work arrangements from the coronavirus pandemic, reports Federal Times. That date could slip if Congress remains unable to pass a bill to fund the government beyond Sept. 30.

Senate leaders released the details of a seven-week stopgap spending bill on Tuesday afternoon, hoping to pass a bill through both chambers of Congress by Saturday, reports Politico. The temporary spending bill would fund federal agencies at current levels through Nov. 17, setting up another government funding deadline before Thanksgiving rather than at midnight on Saturday.

In the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy snagged a spending win on Tuesday night when House Republicans voted nearly unanimously to start debate on four government funding bills, overcoming weeks of conservative opposition, reports Politico. It’s a victory for McCarthy following two attempts last week that failed when far-right House Republicans prevented advancement of a fiscal 2024 Pentagon spending bill, forcing leadership to scrap a vote on a stopgap measure to continue government funding for another month, reports Military Times.

Even if the House were to pass all four bills to fund the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State, and Agriculture for another year, they contain spending cuts that make them dead on arrival in the Senate, where Democrats are working on their own solution to avoid a shutdown, reports CBS News.

War aid to Ukraine would continue even if Congress fails to pass defense spending bill and avert a shutdown. As an “excepted” activity, the aid is not dependent on new funding for the Ukraine mission, reports Military.com.

The Hill reports the first US Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine and are prepping for battle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday.

Ukraine is building an advanced army of drones. For now, pilots improvise with duct tape and bombs, reports AP News.

Russia’s national curriculum has changed to emphasize defense of the motherland, says CNN. Nursery level students don uniforms and take part in marching practice on their playgrounds. Older kids learn to dig trenches, throw grenades, and shoot with real ammunition. Teenagers are forming “voluntary companies.”

The US and South Korean navies are hunting submarines during joint training aimed at North Korea, reports Stars and Stripes.

Japanese airmen refueled an F-35A Lightning II with the engines running, the first “hot-pit” refueling during the inaugural overseas deployment of Japan’s fighter jets, reports Stars and Stripes.

The DoD plans to transfer, next year, its precise data on the whereabouts of satellites and dangerous space debris to the Department of Commerce, to help underpin the latter’s effort to establish a space traffic advisory service, reports Breaking Defense.

The Justice Department is fighting a federal judge’s decision to dismiss the court-martial sentence of former Staff Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, asking the US District Court of Washington to “leave intact the orders of the military courts,” reports Military.com.

Military.com reports a military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled one of the 9/11 defendants unfit for trial after a military medical panel found his sustained abuse in CIA custody years earlier rendered him lastingly psychotic. The incompetency finding for Ramzi bin al-Shibh meant the prosecution of his four co-defendants would continue without him. Al-Shibh remains in custody.

3M announced an acceleration to stop manufacturing PFAS chemicals at its Zwijndrecht facility in Belgium and warned of a likely economic hit due to the continued idling of the plant, report Reuters. Polyfluoroalkyl substances, dubbed “forever chemicals” because they do not easily break down, are used in a range of products from firefighting foam to non-stick cookware, and have been linked to cancer and hormonal dysfunction.

Military.com reports droves of new workers at Los Alamos Laboratory are producing plutonium cores to modernize the nation’s nuclear arsenal at the same remote plateau in northern New Mexico where the atomic bomb was created 80 years ago. The workforce currently tops 17,270, with 3,300 hired in the last two years.

MAJ GEN Janeen Birckhead, Maryland’s 31st adjutant general, is the nation’s only Black woman leading a state military, reports NPR. She began her military career with the ROTC program at Hampton University in Virginia but comes from the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Before becoming adjutant general, Birckhead served on the staff of Gov. Wes Moore’s Republican predecessor, former Gov. Larry Hogan.

Historians are racing to record Great Lakes’ shipwrecks before guagga mussels destroy them, reports Military.com. Frigid fresh water had kept shipwrecks so well preserved that divers could see dishes in the cupboards. But the invasive mussel is covering shipwrecks and downed planes. The mussels burrow into wooden vessels and build upon themselves, eventually crushing walls and decks. And they produce acid that can corrode steel and iron ships. No one has found a viable way to stop them.

“The Caine Mutiny-Court Martial,” based on a 1951 novel by Navy vet Herman Wouk, premiers on Showtime next month. This latest film shows what relieving an officer might look like in today’s Navy, says Military.com. While the Navy has faced no mutinies, the service has relieved at least seven officers of command this year and, according to NBC, relieved more than a dozen in 2022.

On Friday, Michael Lyle was relieved of his command of the ballistic missile submarine Alabama, reports Navy Times. RADM Nicholas Tilbrook, commander of Submarine Group 9, relieved him.

France will end its military presence in Niger and pull its ambassador out of the country as a result of the coup that removed the democratically elected president, reports Military Times. Niger’s junta said in response that the announcement signals a “new step towards the sovereignty” of the country.

The Philippine coast guard removed a 980-foot, floating barrier China’s coast guard installed last week to prevent Filipino fishing boats from entering a lagoon in a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, reports AP News.

Contracts:

Obera LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $7,666,428 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of facilities and infrastructure in US Northern Command and US Southern Command. Work will be performed for US Northern Command sites in Mexico (Agua Prieta, Veracruz, Hermisillo, and San Lucas); and for US Southern Command in Tumaco, Colombia; Turbo, Colombia; Rio Negro, Colombia; Christ Church, Barbados; and Panama City, Panama, and is expected to be completed Aug. 27, 2024. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,666,428 are being obligated at time of award. Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-23-C-0035).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $14,704,645 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00018) to previously awarded contract FA8730-21-F-0113 for engineering and integration services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $56,627,262. Work will be performed at multiple Air Force installations both in and out of the continental US as indicated in contract award. Work is expected to be completed by May 27, 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement funds in the amount of $14,704,645 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Force Protection Division, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Logistics Management Institute, Tysons, Virginia; and Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $98,190,458 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort contract with two task orders totaling $98,190,458 each with a base year and three option years for Space Integrated Modeling Simulation and Analysis Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III. This contract provides for the further development of the Rapid Analysis Prototyping Toolkit for Resiliency Software that was derived in SBIR Phase I and II. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed Sept. 28, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $15,288,300 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-23-D-0009).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $10,680,035 modification (P00019) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F5008) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises options to provide aircrew, flight test engineering, instrumentation, aircraft technicians and test management personnel in support of E-2 Advanced Hawkeye Integrated Test Team operations in executing advanced development experimentation flights and developmental testing in support of future delta system/software configuration builds for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (89%); Melbourne, Florida (5%); Liverpool, New York (5%); and Menlo Park, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,098,771 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $19,432,708 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00010) to a previously awarded contract (N6134022C0001). This modification exercises options and adds scope to provide developmental testing, integration, delivery, and installation of the P -8A Increment 3 Block 2 mission software into existing P-8A training systems, to include Weapons Tactics Trainers, the new Combat Systems Part Task Trainer, and the New Combat System Electronic Classroom to support P-8A aircrew training and readiness for the Navy. This contract is in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic, “N00-123 Automated Readiness Measurement System (ARMS)”. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (85%); Jacksonville, Florida (10%); and St. Louis, Missouri (5%), and is expected to be completed in October 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,593,589 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc., Stafford, Virginia, is awarded a $25,132,126 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for the MK 1 MOD 0 Practice Grenade Fuze and Body. This contract, if fully funded, would bring the cumulative value to $25,132,126 over a five-year period. Work will be performed in Trittau, Germany, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2023 defense procurement funds in the amount of $358,067 will be obligated under the first order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded on a sole source basis in accordance with the statutory authority of 10 US Code 2304(c) (1) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016423DJR83).

Innovative Defense Technologies, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $22,494,363 cost-plus-fixed fee for a Small Business Innovative Research Phase III contract award. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $89,804,610. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by 24 September 2026. This contract will support Project Overmatch; their objective is to improve the practices and tools for testing software to keep up with the growing complexity of Navy software systems. This multi-year contract will be partially funded with fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds, $1,000,000 of which would have expired at the end of the current fiscal year if this award had not been made. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039). (Awarded Sept. 25, 2023)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is awarded a $39,604,838 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order for the procurement of Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires carriers for use in the Navy and Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (18%); Gaithersburg, Maryland (15%); and Oshkosh, Wisconsin (67%). Work is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2023 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $35,700,458 will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2023 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,625,745 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire on at the end of the current fiscal year. This action is a negotiated delivery order in accordance with 10 US Code 3403(c). Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-22-F-1005).

Blue Rock Structures Inc., Pollocksville, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0097); Civil Works Contracting LLC, Wilmington, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0098); Encon Desbuild JV2 LLC, Landover, Maryland (N40085-21-D-0099); Futron Inc., Woodbridge, Virginia (N40085-21-D-0100); Joyce & Associates Inc., Newport, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0101); Military & Federal Construction Co. Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0102); Rand Enterprises Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N40085-21-D-0104); Reasor-Asturian JV LLC, Pensacola, Florida (N40085-21-D-0105); and WB Brawley Co., Wilmington, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0106), are awarded a combined-maximum-value $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum cumulative dollar value of their previously-awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contracts for general construction services within the Marine Corps Installations East area of responsibility. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative maximum dollar value for all nine contracts to $324,000,000. Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations at various locations including, but not limited to, North Carolina (90%), Georgia (3%), South Carolina (3%), Virginia (3%), and other areas of the US (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) and military construction funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The Johns Hopkins Medical Services Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $497,567,248 fixed-price, commercial contract (HT9402-23-C-0006) to provide comprehensive health care services through a managed care plan, the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, to approximately 53,700 eligible uniformed services beneficiaries in their designated geographical area. The services to be provided include management of provider networks, medical management, enrollment, customer services and other related requirements. The base period runs from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, with nine 1-year option periods. No funding will be obligated at time of award, but fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance and Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund funding will be obligated when made available. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 1073, Sections 722 (b) (1) and (2), and 726 (b) and (c). The Defense Health Agency Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 26, 2023)

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia, was awarded an $8,540,397 firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to contract W913E5-22-C-0001 to establish a science-based multidisciplinary resiliency platform to maximize performance in extreme cold weather. Work will be performed in Blacksburg, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $8,540,397 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

Technomics Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $13,763,729 firm-fixed-price contract for non-personal, technical support services for cost and economic analysis. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-23-D-0028).

SES Construction and Fuel Services LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded a $13,159,540 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an intelligence facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 20, 2025. Fiscal 2020 and 2023 military construction, Air Force Reserve funds in the amount of $13,159,540 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-23-F-0438).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $12,752,657 modification (P00003) to contract W912NW-22-F-0087 for contractor support for aircraft and aircraft component production. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 Army working capital funds in the amount of $12,752,657 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

EA Engineering, Science and Technology Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $22,402,253 firm-fixed-price contract for engineering evaluations and cost analysis services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas; and San Angelo, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2028. Fiscal 2023 environmental restoration, defense funds in the amount of $22,402,253 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-23-F-0174).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Mclean, Virginia, was awarded a $59,749,205 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the Royal Saudi Land Forces. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2028. Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $59,749,205 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-23-C-5026).

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $63,723,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a training support squadron facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2026. Fiscal 2019 and 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $63,723,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-23-C-2002).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $29,026,419 firm-fixed-price delivery order contract for ServiceNow software licenses. This contract provides ServiceNow licenses that will enable the Air Force to fully implement information technology service management capabilities, such as inventory tracking, software licensing, and compliance management across the enterprise that integrate with existing Department of the Air Force solutions. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by September 24, 2024. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $29,026,419 are being obligated at time of award. 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Alabama, is the contracting activity (FA8003-23-F-0024). (Awarded Sept. 21, 2023)

Federal Prison Industries Inc., doing business as UNICOR, Washington, DC, has been awarded a maximum $15,507,824 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for maternity coats and slacks. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Illinois and Mississippi, with a Sept. 25, 2028, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-23-D-F008).

Agile Decision Sciences LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, a certified 8(a) program participant contractor, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (HS0021-23-C-0012) for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). The total contract value at the time of award is $86,254,637. This award is the result of a sole-source direct 8(a) acquisition in which one offer was received. The contract provides DCSA Program and Executive Office cybersecurity support services. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia, with an estimated completion of June 28, 2027 (with options). Fiscal 2023 DCSA defense wide working capital funds in the amount of $7,778,525 were obligated at the time of award. This is not a multiyear contract. DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $76,390,495 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-no-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5112 for the production of the MK 99 Fire Control Systems (FCS), associated hardware, and engineering support. This procurement provides MK 99 FCS units in support of DDG-51 class ships and the Missile Defense Agency, as well as FCS hardware for the government of Australia under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (84%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (10%); Chesapeake, Virginia (5%); and Burlington, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $44,602,762 (59%); fiscal 2022 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $28,146,836 (37%); and FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $3,329,467 (4%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Derivative LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $11,189,271 modification (P00001) to contract W912NW-22-F-0085 for contractor support for the Corpus Christi Army Depot. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 Army working capital funds in the amount of $11,189,271 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Skayl LLC, Westminster, Maryland (W911W6-23-D-0011); and The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona (W911W6-23-D-0010), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for procurement of hardware and software. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912DY-23-D-0024); Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (W912DY-23-D-0025); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DY-23-D-0026); HDR Inc., Ann Arbor, Virginia (W912DY-23-D-0027); EXP Federal Inc., Chicago, Illinois (W912DY-23-D-0028); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W912DY-23-D-0029); and Tetra Tech/Mason & Hangar JV, Ann Arbor, Michigan (W912DY-23-D-0030), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide expert energy system design, engineering, commissioning, and planning services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 19 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Belt Built CFM JV, Crofton, Maryland (W912DR-D-0025); Doyon Management Systems LLC, Federal Way, Washington (W912DR-23-D-0026); HSU Development Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland (W912DR-23-D-0027); Kiewit Building Group Inc., Springfield, Virginia (W912DR-23-D-0028); Jade Creek Construction, Herndon, Virginia (W912DR-23-D-0029); SES Civil and Environmental LLC,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W912DR-23-D-0030); Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland (W912DR-23-D-0031); HITT Contracting Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (W912DR-23-D-0032); Clark Construction Group Inc., Bethesda, Maryland (W912DR-23-D-0033); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California (W912DR-23-D-0034); G.M. Hill Engineering Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (W912DR-23-D-0035); and Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois (W912DR-23-D-0036), will compete for each order of the $499,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build and design-bid-build construction projects. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting authority.

Computer World Services, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $213,300,000 contract for cyberspace operations. This contract provides support to the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group to operate and assure availability of the Air Force Information Network. Work will be performed at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by March 26, 2031. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 22 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,100,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management Integration Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8773-23-D-0002). (Awarded September 22, 2023)

Markon Solutions, Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003423D0038) with a $30,000,000 ceiling to provide construction management technical services at the Pentagon Reservation. Funds will be obligated from fiscal 2023 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance revolving funds, but no funds will be obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action, if all options are exercised, is $30,000,000. The scope of services may include delivery of multidisciplinary technical and managerial capabilities as related to all elements of facility planning, program and project execution, project oversight, and building and utility operations, while maintaining a broad focus on technical requirements, technical quality, feasibility, constructability, operational effectiveness, and risk management. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation. The estimated completion date is March 31, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $9,149,445 modification (P00114) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0033 to provide full life-cycle support for high-fidelity aviation system simulators. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Business Contingency Group, Encino, California (W912CL-17-D-0102); Electric On-Ramp Inc., Houston, Texas (N00039-14-D-0013); Energy & Security Group, Reston, Virginia (HSFE20-16-A-0200); Greenlight Group, Destin, Florida (N62649-21-D-0032); Metamorphosis Group Inc., Vienna, Virginia (N00189-16-D-Z044); Next Evolution Water Solutions Inc., Durham, New Hampshire (SAQMMA-17-D-0076); Olgoonik Worldwide Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (SAQMMA-17-D-0077); Carolina Linkages Inc., Aiken, South Carolina (W912CL-17-D-0101); Terrestris Global Solutions, Dumfries, Virginia (SAQMMA-15-D-0086); TigerSwan LLC, Apex, North Carolina (19AQMM-20-A-0168); and Venatore LLC, Tampa, Florida (47QTCK-18-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide general assistance to help partner nations improve healthcare, education and sustainable community development. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2028. 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting authority.

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $42,180,000 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate a building. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Beltsville, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2026. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $42,180,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-C-0037).

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $28,546,453 modification (P00056) to contract W15QKN-19-F-1334 to gather, analyze and format data for the Army Analytics Group. Work will be performed in Monterey, California, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $11,373,310 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $21,534,600 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,534,600 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912HP-23-C-0006).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $14,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a standalone computing system. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $14,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912HZ-23-F-0295).

JLL-RER Solutions LLC, Washington, DC, was awarded a $61,606,405 firm-fixed-price contract to perform visual inspections of privatized family housing, privatized unaccompanied housing, government-owned family housing and leased housing. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2028. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-23-D-0016).

Thales Defense & Security Inc., Clarksburg, Maryland, is awarded $10,129,208 for a not-to-exceed, undefinitized contract action delivery order (N00383-23-F-ZK06), under previously awarded contract N00383-22-G-ZK01, for the repair of three items that are part of the H-1 Optimized Top Owl system. All work will be performed in Valbonne, France, and work is expected to be completed by March 2025. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,596,906 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 US Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Argon ST Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded $10,043,370 for a ceiling-priced delivery order (N00383-23-F-ST03) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-ST01) for the repair of five communication equipment interface units in support of the MQ-4C Triton used in the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapon Systems Support (WSS) Integrated Weapon Support Team’s program. All work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,921,251 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 US Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. NAVSUP WSS, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Government Systems, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $12,474,763 firm-fixed-price modification (P00049) to a previously awarded contract (N6134017C0007). This modification procures 182 operational data-recording devices (DRDs), 23 maintenance DRDs, nine mission operator consoles, as well as full rate production (FRP) I supplemental spares, and the installation of FRP I subsystems, security patches and updates, and producibility improvements in support of the Tactical Combat Training System II program for the Navy. Work will be performed Cedar Rapids, Iowa (55%); Lemoore, California (15%); Richardson, Texas (15%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); and Fallon, Nevada (5%), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,725,635; and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,749,128, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Significance Inc., Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $20,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62470-20-D-0019 for professional services in support of real property management and financial management systems. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $60,000,000. Work will be performed throughout the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) area of responsibility, including overseas locations, and will be completed by September 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders. NAVFAC, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Argon ST Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded $24,095,369 for a ceiling-priced delivery order (N00383-23-F-ST05) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-ST01) for the procurement of 11 communication equipment interface units in support of the MQ-4C Triton used in the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapon Systems Support (WSS) Integrated Weapon Support Team’s program. All work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,071,527 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 US Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. NAVSUP WSS, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, Louisiana, is awarded a $12,524,188 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-6305 for the production of Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicles. Work will be performed in Lockport, Louisiana (37%); Portsmouth, Virginia (34%); Dallas, Texas (14%); Slidell, Louisiana (10%); Orrville, Ohio (3%); and Hudson, Wisconsin (2%), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,524,188 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $20,329,784 undefinitized cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00024) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0074). This modification procures special tooling and test equipment in support of Block Four electronic warfare capabilities for both production and retrofit modifications for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (94%); Orlando, Florida (3%); Linthicum, Maryland (1%); Ocala, Florida (1%); and Lexington, Kentucky (1%), and is expected to be completed in October 2028. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,392,214; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,392,213; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,676,316; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,607,264; FMS customer funds in the amount of $5,496,510; and non-US DOD participants funds in the amount of $3,765,266, will be obligated at time of award, $4,283,580 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., doing business as Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $163,260,473 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00020) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0011). This modification exercises options to procure spare engines, power modules, special test equipment, and special tooling in support of Lot 17 F135 propulsion systems for the F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-US Department of Defense (DOD) participants, cooperative program partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (17%) (labor surplus area); Indianapolis, Indiana (10%); Middletown, Connecticut (8%); Kent, Washington (7%); North Berwick, Maine (4%); El Cajon, California (3%) (labor surplus area); Cromwell, Connecticut (3%); Whitehall, Michigan (3%); Portland, Oregon (2%); San Diego, California (2%); South Bend, Indiana (2%); Columbus, Georgia (2%); Hampton, Virginia (1%); Manchester, Connecticut (1%); Cheshire, Connecticut (1%); Elmwood Park, New Jersey (1%); and various locations within the continental US (33%) and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $95,999,078; fiscal 2023 (Air Force) funds in the amount of $52,064,065; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,403,648; and non-US DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,793,681, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

