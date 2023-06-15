Lawmakers: DoD Look to Private Sector in ’24

More engagement with the commercial tech sector is emphasized in tech- and cyber-focused legislative proposals for the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act. FCW reports a key House cybersecurity panel’s proposals would restructure the Pentagon’s internal leadership to emphasize greater involvement with the commercial tech sector.

The House Armed Services Committee wants restrictions on the Space Force’s plan to buy a 12th wideband communications satellite from Boeing until checking whether its needs could be met by commercial providers, reports C4ISRNET.

A House panel wants to make permanent a provision allowing US special operations units to arm irregular forces for warfare in volatile regions, reports Federal Times. The provisional authority expires in 2025. The intelligence and special operations subcommittee also wants the authority’s budget upped from this year’s $15 million to $25 million in FY24. The draft legislation will be considered next week when the Armed Services Committee marks up the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

Although the Pentagon’s FY24 budget request did not include work toward a next-generation fighter jet engine, the House Armed Services Committee wants to add $588.4 million for the Adaptive Engine Transition Program, reports Defense News. The committee also supports the Pentagon’s request to upgrade the F-35’s existing, Pratt-made F135 engines.

The DoD will stop accepting some newly built F-35 Joint Strike Fighters beginning next month as delays in upgrading the fighter drag on. Defense News reports the planned delivery halt of new fighters loaded with Technology Refresh 3 hardware means manufacturer Lockheed Martin may have to store dozens of the planes at its main factory in Fort Worth, TX, for much of the rest of the year, and perhaps into spring 2024.

The US Air Force successfully used F-22 tactical software with the F-35A, which offers improved flexibility for rapidly evolving tactical situations, reports FlightGlobal.com. According to the USAF, the successful demonstration shows the ability to use the same software across different aircraft, the ability to source software from more suppliers, and the ability to update software “30-60 times” faster than previously and at a much lower cost.

Defense officials want to speed up foreign military sales and have made recommendations to lawmakers including streamlining the release of technology to allies and partner nations and a better prioritization process for foreign arms sales, reports Defense News.

Military Times reports the Pentagon will deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth up to $325 million in a wide range of rockets, missiles, and other munitions to bolster the counteroffensive against Russia. That $325 million drawdown of US military stocks will also send 15 Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine after a similar number was lost recently in heavy fighting, reports Politico.

Two Russian-designed, Soviet-era tanks — a T-72 and T-90 weighing at least 90,000 pounds each — are stashed at Aberdeen Proving Ground where the US plans to boost its intelligence about the vehicles to aid Ukraine, reports Military.com.

“Female Prospects view the Army as an inferior employer — neither aligned with their aspirations nor providing desired outcomes,” states an Army presentation detailing a marked drop in female enlists since FY19. According to Army Times, prospective female recruits cite fears of sexual harassment or assault as reasons not to join.

Fort Polk was redesignated Fort Johnson on June 13, in honor of SGT William Henry Johnson, a WWI Medal of Honor recipient from North Carolina. KALB reports Johnson served in the New York National Guard’s 369th US Infantry Regiment, ordered into frontline combat in 1918. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Service Cross, and the Medal of Honor. Fort Johnson is one of nine army installations being redesignated to remove its Confederate name.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former VP Mike Pence, Republican presidential contenders, said that as president they would return those rebel namesakes, reports Military.com.

Service members would see their biggest pay raise in 22 years starting in January under budget plans unveiled by a key House committee on Monday. Military Times reports that the 5.2% raise would mean boosts of more than $1,500 for most junior enlisted troops next year and thousands more for higher ranks. Combined with the 2023 pay raise that went into effect five months ago, troops could see a nearly 10% increase in basic pay over a two-year span, and even more financial gains after re-enlistment bonuses and housing stipend increases are factored in.

Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, an anti-extremism nonprofit launched this week an online directory of more than 300 hate symbols. Military Times reports the organization’s hope that military leaders will use the list to help identify and stop the infiltration of extremist beliefs among their ranks.

Abortion procedures, transgender surgeries, and LGBTQ Pride flags would all be banned at Veterans Affairs medical centers under a budget bill adopted by House Republicans this week. Military Times reports the spending plan — which advanced on a party-line vote out of the House Appropriations Committee — also calls for a record $320 billion in veterans program spending next fiscal year, matching the White House’s funding request released earlier this year.

Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen, active duty Marines when they stormed the US Capitol, pleaded guilty this week to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, reports Military Times. A third active-duty Marine, Micah Coomer pleaded guilty to the same misdemeanor charge in May. All three men face a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment.

Aviation Week reports the US national average for a gallon of Jet-A fuel totaled $6.59 in June 2023, a decline of 13 cents from May averages and down $1.38 a gallon from a year ago, according to Aviation Research Group.

Contracts:

Aviation Systems Engineering Co., Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded an $8,764,670 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N6833522C0256). This modification exercises an option to procure engineering, technical and logistics assistance to safely operate and maintain the P-8A weapons systems in the US and the Republic of Korea. These services include training to incorporate the mission systems desktop trainer (MSDT) and flight management systems trainer (FMST) training devices. The curriculum is based upon existing Navy classroom and flight training syllabi and utilizes MSDT, FMST commercial operational flight trainer, aircraft on ground events, and flight training evolutions in the actual aircraft. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $8,746,670 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc. Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $125,535,639 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides production, fabrication, integration, logistics, sustainment, design, analysis, testing, verification, technical, and project management support. These services are in support of developing and providing a full range of crisis response and interoperable command, control, communications, computers, combat electronic systems (CRIC-ES) solutions and products to facilitate communications and knowledge transfer at crisis locations worldwide. This includes supporting the operational requirements of the current CRIC-ES developed systems, modifications and enhancements for these systems, and developing and maintaining solutions and products for multiple Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and non-NAVAIR customers. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (72%); and St. Inigoes, Maryland (28%), and is expected to be completed in August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042123D0011).

Arrow’s Edge LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $200,025,257 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide maintenance, repair, overhaul, and logistics support for Fleet Readiness Center aviation support equipment, to include intermediate level and depot level scheduled, preventative and unscheduled, restorative maintenance; servicing, functional/operational testing, repair and replacement of unserviceable parts, assemblies, subassemblies and components; structural repairs, fabrication of parts; incorporation of modifications, support configuration, reclamation, and conversions; and perform corrosion control to include paint and final finish of support equipment. Work will be performed in Solomons Island, Maryland (30.2%); San Diego, California (22.4%); Portsmouth, Virginia (9.8%); Jacksonville, Florida (7.5%); Beaufort, South Carolina (6%); Lemoore, California (5.8%); New Orleans, Louisiana (5.6%); El Centro, California (4.7%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (3.6%); Fort Worth, Texas (3.4%); Everett, Washington (0.6%); and Williamsburg, Virginia (0.4%), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was procured as an 8(a) program small business set-aside, four offers were received. The Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6852023D0012).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Sykesville, Maryland, is awarded a $34,718,114 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for finalizing the development of the Advanced Recovery Control (ARC) upgrade for engineering change proposal I-ARC-0518, as well as establishes the construction of ARC prototype systems in support of requirements verification, to include design verification and environmental testing and provides engineering and test support for validation for the Navy Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Department. Work will be performed in Sykesville, Maryland (77%); Thorofare, New Jersey (10%); Danbury, Connecticut (3%); Passaic, New Jersey (2%); and various locations within the continental US (8%) and is expected to be completed in October 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,113,310; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $560,904 will be obligated at time of award, $560,904 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833523C0248).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $11,894,400 time and materials task order for the continued development of the Nuclear Planning and Execution Recapitalization software application. Work will be performed in Bellevue, Nebraska, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 29, 2024. This award is the result of a fair opportunity exception and involves no foreign military sales. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 Air Force operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,223,000; and fiscal 2023 and 2024 Air Force research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,446,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (FA2217-23-F-8527). (Awarded June 9, 2023)

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $28,805,119 firm-fixed-price contract to assess energy vulnerabilities, define requirements for energy resilience projects, and identify third-party funding sources for energy resilience and security projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 12, 2026. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,079,926 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-23-F-0131).

Parry Labs LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (H92408-23-D-0002) for integration and testing support, including development of design and test planning/documentation required for Airworthiness Review approval for Special Operations Forces peculiar aircraft modifications in support of U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, Program Executive Office Fixed Wing. The contract has a ceiling of $49,000,000. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $7,449,473 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, and is expected to be completed within the contract’s five-year ordering period, or by June 2028. This contract was awarded through full and open competition. One solicitation was released, and two proposals were received. US Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

American Bureau of Shipping, Spring, Texas, is awarded a $53,874,943 cost reimbursement, cost only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering support services; specifically, classification, certification, and other class-related services, for ships and ship systems in the ship design, engineering, and integration support for the surface ships technical area. There are no options included on this contract. Work will primarily be performed in Spring, Texas; Washington, DC; and Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2028. Percentage of work performed per primary work locations shall be dependent upon funded Navy requirements. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation, Navy funds in the amount of $50,000 (0.001 percent) will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with the statutory authority permitting other than full and open competition being 10 US Code § 2304(c)(1) [10 U.S. Code § 3204(a)(1)], only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements as implemented by Federal Acquisition Number 6.302-1. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity for this action on behalf of Naval Systems Engineering Directorate (N0016423D1011).

Raytheon Co., Woburn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $87,531,901 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price ordering provisions to provide engineering and program support services in support of the relocatable over-the-horizon radar at the Forces Surveillance Support Center, Chesapeake, Virginia, that include: critical software enhancements; software re-hosts; software maintenance, installation, removal, integration and testing, as well as associated engineering, technical, training and logistics support; support for systems engineering; engineering change proposal preparation and analysis; failure analysis; configuration management; preparation, installation and/or testing of field change kits; and logistics support. The contract will include a 48-month ordering period with no options. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin August 2023, and is expected to be completed by August 2027. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (60%); Marlboro, Massachusetts (20%); New Kent, Virginia (6%); Corpus Christi, Texas (5%); San Juan, Puerto Rico (3%); Adelaide, Australia (1%); Dayton, Ohio (1%); Colorado Springs, Colorado (1%); Washington, DC (1%); Arlington, Virginia (1%), and Key West, Florida (1%). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. One company was solicited for this sole-source procurement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-23-D-Z021).

