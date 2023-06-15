Fort Polk was redesignated Fort Johnson on June 13, in honor of SGT William Henry Johnson, a WWI Medal of Honor recipient from North Carolina. KALB reports Johnson served in the New York National Guard’s 369th US Infantry Regiment, ordered into frontline combat in 1918. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Service Cross, and the Medal of Honor. Fort Johnson is one of nine army installations being redesignated to remove its Confederate name.