Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants Awarded

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 7, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Maryland Environmental Trust has approved 18 grants totaling $236,276 to be awarded for environmental education, community cleanup, and beautification projects through the Keep Maryland Beautiful program.

2024 recipients of Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants include:

St. Mary’s County

Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust – Hughes Grant

Calvert County

American Chestnut Land Trust – Capacity Building for Land Trusts Grant

Charles County

Conservancy for Charles County – Capacity Building for Land Trusts Grant

Imaginate – Community Stewardship Grant

Grants through the Keep Maryland Beautiful program are awarded to volunteer-based and nonprofit groups, communities, schools, and land trusts in Maryland. The grants are designed to support environmental education projects, litter removal, community stewardship, and to help protect natural resources in urban and rural areas.

Presented annually since 1986, the grant program is managed by the Maryland Environmental Trust – a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources – and administered on the department’s behalf by the Chesapeake Bay Trust. Maryland Environmental Trust’s Board of Trustees voted to approve the grants after staff completed the application and review process.

The grants are funded by the Maryland Environmental Trust, Maryland Department of Transportation, and the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

“The Keep Maryland Beautiful Program continues to be a strong partnership between our communities and state, and on behalf of the Trust and the department I thank everyone who contributes to its success,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “This program fosters stewardship in every corner of Maryland and underscores that no effort is too small to support the larger goals of cleaner water and access to green space for all Marylanders.”

Learn more here.