Kaselemis Honored by St. Mary’s Chamber

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Chris Kaselemis, director of the county’s Department of Economic Development, earned the 2023 Public Servant Award from the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce developed the annual Public Servant Award in 2008 to recognize an individual from the public sector who, in the performance of their duties, provides exceptional service and displays a clear understanding of the needs and key role of the local business community.

“Since coming to St. Mary’s County, Chris has helped guide the completion of the county’s strategic plan to build an innovation economy,” said Christine Bergmark, chamber president. “He has led the effort to develop the AeroPark Innovation District at the airport and is working on important community re-investment projects in the Lexington Park area.”

Kaselemis was appointed as the director of the county’s Department of Economic Development in 2015.

Other notable projects under his leadership include:

Development of the Take Flight branding campaign and “20 Away” video series

Construction of our newest local farmers market, The Barns at New Market

Establishment of a tax credit incentive program to facilitate business expansion

The launch of Visit St. Mary’s, MD as its own tourism entity

In addition, Mr. Kaselemis is a board member for the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, Rural Maryland Council, The Patuxent Partnership, Southern Maryland Economic Development Association, and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.