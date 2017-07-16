The Basic Canine Handler Course began Feb. 13 and ended June 2. The canine tam is now certified in the areas of patrol and narcotics detection. In order to be certified in those areas, the canine team had to demonstrate obedience, agility, tracking, building searches and aggression control for patrol and vehicle searches, and open area searches and building searches for narcotics detection.

At the traditional K-9 pinning ceremony June 6, DFC Johnson received the canine team’s certificates. Cpl. Shawn Cathcart was presented with a certification as an assistant canine trainer in the areas of patrols, narcotics, and explosives detection.

During the ceremony, Mr. Fleenor congratulated DFC Johnson by saying, “I am super proud; she did an awesome job.”

He also thanked Cpl. Cathcart for his leadership in assisting and serving as a mentor to DFC Johnson. Layla, an 11-year-old who raised $1,300 for the unit, also was thanked for her selfless efforts.

“I think DFC Johnson and Layla displayed some of the most important and valuable things,” Capt. Steven Hall said, “time, due to how little we have of it, and effort because the measure given is often the difference between reaching a goal or falling short.”

DFC Johnson will be formally certified and recognized in November with the International Police Work Dog Association (IPWDA) at the 2017 Maryland Canine Workshop. Cpl. Cathcart will attend the 2017 IPWDA Canine Nationals in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He will then undergo written testing and an interview board to become a canine trainer with the organization.

