June 5 Is Deadline to Register to Vote

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, June 4, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Important deadlines for the upcoming 2018 Gubernatorial Primary Election are approaching. The deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, update an address, and request an alternate polling place for this election is 9 pm Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

To vote in the upcoming primary election, Maryland residents who are eligible to vote but are not yet registered – including 17-year-olds who will be 18 on or before the Nov. 6 General Election – must register by 9 pm Tuesday, June 5. This is also the last day for registered voters to update their address with their local board of elections or change their party affiliation.

St. Mary’s County residents with a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID may register to vote, change their address, or change their party affiliation online here.

Voters and members of the military, their spouses, and dependents who are overseas and who do not have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID, may also register or change their address or party affiliation online using different identifying information.

Paper voter registration applications must be hand-delivered or mailed to the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections. A hand-delivered application must be received by the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections by 9 pm June 5, 2018, and a mailed application must be postmarked by June 5, 2018.

Voter registration applications are available throughout Maryland at the following locations:

Local boards of elections Recruitment offices of the US armed forces

Motor Vehicle Administration offices public institutions of higher education

State Department of Health offices Marriage license bureaus

Local Department of Social Services offices, Post offices

Offices on Aging Public Libraries

Division of Rehabilitation Services State Board of Elections

The MTA Paratransit Certification Office

You may also call 1-800-222-8683 to request an application by mail or download and print a voter registration application here.

Most of Maryland’s polling places are accessible to voters with disabilities. An elderly voter or a voter with a disability who is assigned to an inaccessible polling place may ask to be reassigned to an accessible polling place. This request must be submitted in writing by 9 pm Tuesday, June 5. The request form is available online at elections.maryland.gov/pdf/request_for_accessible_polling_place.pdf. Voters can also call 1-800-222-8683 to request a form by mail. On receipt of a timely request, the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will review the request and determine whether there is an accessible polling place with the same ballot as the voter’s home precinct and notify the voter of the status of his or her request.

To verify voter registration status or to find out if an assigned polling place is accessible, voters may visit voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.

The 2018 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, and the General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Starting the second Thursday before the election through the Thursday before the election, voters can vote in person at the designated early voting center(s) in their county of residence. Early voting locations and hours and additional election-related dates and information are available at: elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html

For more information, voters may contact the St. Mary’s County Board of Election at 301-475-4200, ext. *1625 or the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-VOTE (8683) or click here.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700