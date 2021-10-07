Join SMECO for an EV Meet & Greet

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will hold an EV Meet & Greet on October 10. Perhaps you are considering buying an electric vehicle or maybe you already have an EV and want to join like-minded community members.

The EV Meet & Greet will be held from 10 am to noon Sunday, October 10, at Running Hare Vineyard at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick.

If you’re interested in attending, or if you would like more information about electric vehicles, click here.

SMECO offers this information about electric vehicles:

Electric Vehicles Cost Less to Operate Than Gas-Powered Cars.

EV operation can be three to five times cheaper than gasoline and diesel-powered cars, depending on your local gasoline and electric rates.

EVs Are Environmentally Friendly.

EVs have no tailpipe emissions. The power plant producing your electricity may produce emissions, but electricity from hydro, solar, nuclear, or wind-powered plants is generally emission-free.

Never Go to the Gas Station Again.

Electric vehicles do not require gasoline and can be charged at home with a standard 120V outlet or a 240V level 2 charger can be installed for faster, more efficient charging.

EV Performance Benefits.

Electric motors provide quiet, smooth operation, stronger acceleration, and require less maintenance than gasoline-powered internal combustion engines.

EV Driving Range & Recharge Time.

EV range is typically around 80 to over 330 miles on a full charge. The average American’s daily round-trip commute is less than 30 miles. Fully recharging the battery pack can take four to eight hours. A “fast charge” to 80% capacity can take 30 minutes, according to the US Department of Energy.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.