Join Monthly Walking Group at Lancaster Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 3, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(Pexels photo by Jens Mahnke)

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership has introduced a monthly walking group that meets at John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, MD.

Join the group for an evening walk at 6pm on the third Wednesday of each month. The first walk was held August 16 at the park at 21550 Willows Road.

The event is hosted by Peaktop Wellness and WARcycle, in partnership with HSMP’s Chronic Disease Prevention Action Team.

The Chronic Disease Action Team aims to bring together community organizations and residents to coordinate local action around chronic disease prevention and control. Partners are implementing strategies that promote healthy eating, active living, and tobacco free living in St. Mary’s County.

For more information on HSMP’s Walking Group, email [email protected].