Join Habitat for Humanity Warrior 5K Run/Walk

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 · Leave a Comment

There’s still time to register for the Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk on June 10 in Lexington Park, MD. Sign up here. The event from 9 to 11am will benefit the Patuxent Habitat for Humanity.

The Warrior 5K is the group’s annual fundraiser. The money raised goes to the group’s veteran critical repair program and affordable housing for vets.