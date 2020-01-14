The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO) is holding a Public Open House Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 2 to 7 pm in Room A/B of the Lexington Park Library to discuss Regional Long Range Transportation Planning.

The C-SMMPO jurisdiction covers California, Lexington Park, Park Hall, Great Mills, and St. Mary’s City in St. Mary’s County and Solomons and Lusby in Calvert County.

The Lexington Park Library is located at 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD, 20653.

The purpose of the Open House is to gather feedback on the draft regional Long-Range Transportation Plan being developed. Information gathered will aid in establishing regional transportation investment priorities over the next 25 years. The draft LRTP report is available here.

During the Open House, there will be informative presentations held at 3 pm, 4:30 pm and 6 pm and questions from the public are welcomed and encouraged. Refreshments for all and coloring activities for children will be provided.

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting Ben Cohen at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505 or ben.cohen@stmarysmd.com.

For additional information regarding this regional Long-Range Transportation Plan, please contact Kwasi Bosompem, senior planner in the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71507 or email Kwasi.Bosompem@stmarysmd.com.

