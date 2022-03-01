Input Sought on Hazard Mitigation Plan

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services is seeking public input on its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan identifies potential hazards and lists future projects to reduce or eliminate damage before a disaster strikes.

Mitigation not only saves lives but also reduces disaster costs. For every $1 spent on disaster mitigation, more than $6 are saved through preventive efforts rather than response and recovery.

Input from residents, community members, workers, and business owners will help ensure the success of the county’s plan and projects. There are a variety of ways community members and stakeholders can participate:

Public Survey: Take a survey to provide feedback on local hazards and disaster risk concerns. The survey is under 20 questions and takes around 10 minutes to complete. The survey is located here.

Follow on Social Media: Follow on Facebook.

Spread the Word: Tell St. Mary’s County family, friends, and neighbors about the plan and how they can help.

Reach Out: For questions regarding the plan, contact Amy Bledsoe at [email protected] .