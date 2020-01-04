January 4, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Photography Show Runs Until Jan. 15 -

Friday, January 3, 2020

Lex Park History to Anchor Pax Museum Exhibit -

Saturday, December 28, 2019

College, Career Fair to Be Held Jan. 24 -

Friday, December 27, 2019

SMECO Employees Donate to Charities -

Monday, December 16, 2019

Stock Ticker

Innovation, Tech Group Seeks Input

Posted by on Saturday, January 4, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

Innovation

The mission of Southern Maryland Innovation & Technology is to ignite and fuel technology entrepreneurship by fostering an inclusive and collaborative ecosystem in the region. The group aims to grow and connect the innovation and technology entrepreneurship community in the region.

Listening to participant feedback is important to SMIT. Feedback will help the group better serve Southern Maryland’s innovative community as the organization grows. Take a few minutes to complete a survey here.

Founded in June 2013, SMIT was created as a monthly meetup group to give Southern Maryland entrepreneurs the opportunity to network, meet with local resource providers, hear from successful entrepreneurs and resource providers on a wide range of topics, and pitch their businesses.

 

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment