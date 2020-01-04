Innovation, Tech Group Seeks Input

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, January 4, 2020

The mission of Southern Maryland Innovation & Technology is to ignite and fuel technology entrepreneurship by fostering an inclusive and collaborative ecosystem in the region. The group aims to grow and connect the innovation and technology entrepreneurship community in the region.

Listening to participant feedback is important to SMIT. Feedback will help the group better serve Southern Maryland’s innovative community as the organization grows. Take a few minutes to complete a survey here.

Founded in June 2013, SMIT was created as a monthly meetup group to give Southern Maryland entrepreneurs the opportunity to network, meet with local resource providers, hear from successful entrepreneurs and resource providers on a wide range of topics, and pitch their businesses.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

