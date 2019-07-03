The College of Southern Maryland , all campuses, will be closed July 4-5 for the Independence Day holiday.

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. In addition, both Gov. Larry Hogan and the commissioners of St. Mary’s County announced an additional holiday for Friday, July 5, for state and county employees; state and county administrative offices will be closed July 5.

Landfills and Convenience Centers

The St. Andrews Landfill, six convenience centers will be closed July 4. The landfill and the convenience centers will be open for normal business hours July 3 and 5.

Libraries

All three St. Mary’s County library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed July 4. Libraries will operate under normal hours July 3 and 5.

Recreation and Parks

All St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Park facilities, including museums, parks, and the Wicomico Shores Golf Course will operate under regular schedules July 5.

Senior Services

All St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed July 4 and 5. There will be no home-delivered meals July 4 and 5.