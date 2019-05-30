Increase Lacrosse Skills at CSM Prospect Day

Male lacrosse players across the region are invited to increase their lacrosse skills at the LAX Prospect Day at College of Southern Maryland on June 15.

CSM wants to introduce prospective players to the CSM Hawks’ men’s lacrosse program, as well as to CSM’s campus and the college’s academic offerings. The event will be held from 8 am to 4 pm at CSM’s La Plata Campus at the athletic field behind the Physical Education (PE) Building.

Head Coach Steve Campbell said that LAX Prospect Day will show players from the tri-county region that CSM is a great academic and athletic fit for them.

“They might find it would be worth their while to start here before they move on,” Coach Campbell said. “In addition, I want to put CSM on the table as a viable option for out-of-area student athletes.”

The Prospect Day schedule includes a campus tour, information about admissions and financial aid and, after lunch, warm-ups and drills, plus the chance to scrimmage.

“The day is designed to show high school coaches and players that we are serious about developing a competitive program here,” Coach Campbell said.

Mr. Campbell is enthusiastic about the chance to build on the Hawks’ men’s lacrosse just-finished season. This year’s team included players who had never played the game as well as those with more than 10 years of experience. The Hawks went 4-4 overall in what Coach Campbell called a “rough but satisfying year.”

“The team definitely improved as the season went on,” he said.

Coach Campbell encourages men who want to test their athletic ability at the collegiate level and be a part of the college’s growing program to come out to CSM’s LAX Prospect Day.

“We are looking for good solid lacrosse players,” Mr. Campbell said. “If you come in with good basic skills — throwing, catching, and keeping the ball off the ground — we can work with you to improve. Ideally a student athlete with a good attitude, good lacrosse IQ, a desire to get better, and a good work ethic in the classroom as well as on the field is what we are trying to build our program on.”

Participants in the college’s LAX Prospect Day are asked to bring a bag lunch along with their lacrosse stick, helmet, pads, and cleats for a grass field. Goalkeepers need to bring their equipment as well. Water and Gatorade will be provided. The $65 admission fee also covers a CSM men’s lacrosse pinnie.

Coach Campbell is designing the team this year with an eye for camaraderie and all of the intangibles that accompany college level athletics.

“We are going to stress family, brotherhood and pride — both in academics and athletics,” he said. “We ran a very structured practice plan this season, and we’re going to build upon that. The players need to know that they can count on each other on and off the field.”

Check out the CSM athletics website for more information about lacrosse and other programs.

To register for CSM LAX Prospect Day, visit the college online.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.