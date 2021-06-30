In the Market for Craft Beverages?

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The folks at Historic Sotterley are always coming up with something new and unique. The latest is a Craft Beverage Farmers Market at the St. Mary’s County Airport terminal building in California, MD.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 pm Thursday, July 1. Come and enjoy the vibrant community of the Airport Innovation District while sipping on some local beverages.

Organizers say it should be a fun and relaxing event featuring three of St. Mary’s County’s local craft beverage makers — Generations Vineyard, Tobacco Barn Distillery, and Free State Cidery. Vendors will have drinks available by the glass as well as bottles to go.

St. Mary’s County is home to this economic hotspot at the regional airport. The “Innovation District” is designed to create and guide future development as well as promote research, foster new technology, and boost new and expanding business enterprises. It is also dedicated to supporting the community and promoting its heritage and culture.

And what is more innovative than hosting a craft beverage market for the enjoyment of all?

The airport is at 44174 Airport Road.