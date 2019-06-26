If it’s June 28, it’s Friday Night in the Park!

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Inie’s Coffee has partnered with the St. Mary’s County NAACP chapter to put together a Friday Night in the Park event at Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.

This will be “a community night out event with a dance floor and DJ, workout classes, pick-up sports, food trucks, bounce house, a game truck with a tournament running (sign up early; spots will fill up fast), and community organizations giving out information,” organizers say.

The first Friday Night in the Park will be held from 6 to 9 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019. Admission to the event is free. Lancaster Park is off Willows Road.

For more information, call St. Inie’s at 240-844-1199.

Schedule for June 28

6 pm – 9 pm

Dance floor, game truck, basketball, soccer, bounce house open play.

6:30 pm – 7 pm

Workout with Scotty Lynn Fit

7 pm – 7:30 pm

ZUMBA!

7:30 pm – 8 pm

Workout with Scottie Lynn Fit

8 pm – 8:30 pm

ZUMBA!

School supply donations will be accepted, and folks will be entered to win raffle prizes if they donate supplies. Donations will go to the NAACP’s Back to School event from noon to 3 pm Saturday, Aug. 10, at Lexington Park Elementary School.

Organizers are hoping to hold the events next year on all four Fridays in May so they are not in conflict with the River Concert Series at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700