HSMP Plans Virtual Annual Meeting

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership annual meeting provides an opportunity for participants to network, learn from public health experts, and receive updates on local health improvement efforts.

The 2021 HSMP annual meeting September 30, 2021, will include learning sessions from distinguished speakers on various topics related to the four priority health issues facing St. Mary’s County: Behavioral Health, Chronic Disease, Environmental Health, and Violence, Injury, and Trauma.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to be a member of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership to attend this event?

No, anyone that is interested is welcome to attend the HSMP annual meeting. But those who would like to help create a healthier St. Mary’s County you can join HSMP for free by clicking here.

Where does the HSMP meeting take place?

For the first time, the HSMP annual meeting is virtual and all sessions will be live.

Is the conference schedule available?

The 2021 conference schedule will be posted to this web page as soon as it becomes available.

Will Continuing Education Units (CEUs) be provided?

HSMP is currently working with its partners to apply for CEUs for interested attendees.

Will recordings of the sessions be available after the annual meeting?

Yes. All sessions will be recorded and available on-demand after the conference. CEUs will not be available for recorded sessions.

Where can I contact the organizer with additional questions or suggestions?

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership would love to hear from you. Contact them at:

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership

PO Box 316

Leonardtown, MD 20650

stmaryspartnership@gmail.com