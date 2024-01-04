HSMP Action Teams Tackle Health Issues

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 4, 2024 · Leave a Comment

In 2020, Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership completed a comprehensive Community Health Assessment for St. Mary’s County.

The assessment included a review of quantitative and qualitative data from a variety of state and local sources related to health, key informant interviews, and focus groups with community residents. Combined, these data sources aimed to provide insight into the health issues facing the county and opportunities for addressing these issues.

As a result of the data compiled through this community health assessment, it was determined that priority health needs in St. Mary’s County include:

Behavioral Health (including mental health and substance use)

Chronic Disease

Environmental Health (including guilt and natural environment)

Violence, Injury, and Trauma

These action teams meet each month.

Here is January’s schedule:

Environmental Health Action — 10-11am Wednesday, January 17

Behavioral Health Action Team — 10-11am Friday, January 29

Chronic Disease Action Team — 1-2pm Tuesday, January 23

Violence, Injury & Trauma Action Team — 1-2pm Thursday, January 25

Get involved – New members are always welcome to join the teams. To be notified of upcoming events and meetings, please sign up for membership in the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and indicate your interest.

iMind Behavioral Health’s Mobile Response Stabilization Services

The St. Mary’s County Health Department and iMind Behavioral Health Inc. have partnered to provide mobile response stabilization services in St. Mary’s County.

This free service is available for community members to provide early intervention to individuals who are experiencing behavioral crises. MRSS seeks to identify and respond at early interruption points as soon as individuals identify changes in behavior or needs that place stress on the family.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis and needs to be connected to these services, call the MRSS direct dispatch number at 301-900-HELP (4357). You may also call 911; call/text/chat 9-8-8, or call the Warmline at 410-768-5522.