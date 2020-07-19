HSMC Tour Earns History Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Historic St. Mary’s City has earned an Award of Excellence for the Sin and Scandal at St. Mary’s: An Adults Only Tour.

The American Association for State and Local History Leadership in History Awards, now in its 75th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

Sin and Scandal at St. Mary’s: An Adults Only Tour is an after-hours tour that tackles perspectives normally not addressed in a family-friendly environment. It delves into and presents controversial perspectives and subjects that are traditionally avoided, such as: foul language, body functions, drug use, and most importantly slavery and racism.

By interpreting, and not apologizing for, the stories that lay bare the faults and strengths of ancestors, a more complete picture of the past is presented. Illustrating these stories, the bad as well as the good, of the people that lived here centuries ago, creates many more opportunities for the museum audience to connect and empathize with these past people and their challenges.

This year, AASLH conferred 57 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits, and publications. The winners represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history.

The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the US.

