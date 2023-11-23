HSMC Hearth & Home Nov. 24-25

Historic St. Mary’s City will hold Hearth and Home on November 24 and 25 from 10am to 4pm.

Take a fall walk through the museum’s outdoor grounds as HSMC bids goodbye for the year on its last open weekend of 2023. Take a deep breath and experience the smells of home as interpreters prepare historical meals based on the lifeways of English colonists and Indigenous people from the 1600s. Take a recipe booklet home (and perhaps the smell of woodsmoke) to have you and your family work together to create your own delicious masterpiece.

Bring a canned good for Chaplin House and save $1 on admission.

General admission fees. Free for members.

HSMC is at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City.

For more information, call 301-994-4370 or email [email protected].