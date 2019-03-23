HSMC Earns Md. Preservation Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 23, 2019 · Leave a Comment

From left are Sen. Jack Bailey, Historic St. Mary’s City Executive Director Dr. Regina Faden, HSMC staff Aaron Meisinger, Peter Friesen, Beth Sanford, Sharol Yeatman, DJ Lavery, and Del. Brian Crosby.

On Jan. 31, 2019, at the 44th Maryland Preservation Awards, the Maryland Historical Trust Board of Trustees recognized Historic St. Mary’s City Education Department as winner of a 2019 Historic Preservation Award for Excellence in Public Programming for the Adults Only Tour.

As stated on the Maryland Historical Trust website, “The awards honor and celebrate significant achievements by individuals, businesses, contractors, non-profit organizations, local governments and others who protect, promote, share and give continued life to the historic places and cultural heritage that make our great state unique.”

According to Historic St. Mary’s City Interpretive Programs Manager Aaron Meisinger, “By comparing and contrasting 17th-century and 21st-century lives in an “R-rated” context these Adults Only Tour programs touch on the most human aspects of what makes us human – our flaws.” It’s these flaws that are highlighted in both the summer and fall Adults Only tours.

The Adults Only tours are by registration only and are held in July and November. To learn more about the Adults Only tours, visit the HSMC website.

