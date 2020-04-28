Hoyer Will Give Virtual Address to UMD Grads

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer will deliver the commencement address to the spring 2020 University of Maryland graduates during a virtual ceremony on May 22.

“During these challenging and uncertain times, it is a great honor to address the Spring 2020 graduates of the University of Maryland, College Park,” said Congressman Hoyer, a 1963 graduate of the university. “I know this year’s celebrations will look a bit different, but I look forward to joining together with the UMD family to recognize the achievements of our graduates and wish them well as they enter the next phase of their lives.”

Presided over by Dr. Wallace Loh, the virtual campus-wide commencement ceremony will be streamed live across multiple platforms on May 22, 2020, at 1 pm and include remarks from Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) and Citrupa “Kat” Gopal, a class of 2020 biology major. The university will confer honorary doctorates to Hiram Whittle of the class of 1952, the first African-American male undergraduate student admitted to UMD in 1951, and Elaine Johnson Coates of the class of 1959, the first African-American female student admitted in 1955.

Individual colleges and schools will also host their own virtual commencement ceremonies on May 22, featuring remarks from deans and displaying the names of every graduate.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.