Hoyer: US Job Market, Economy ‘Healthy’

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, November 9, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The US Labor Department’s latest jobs report indicates that the United States economy added another 150,000 jobs in October, once again “reaffirming the healthy state of our job market and economy,” said Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

“We have now seen 34 consecutive months of record job growth,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “The total number of jobs created since President Biden took office in January 2021 has reached a historic 14.05 million, and unemployment remains near its record low at 3.9%. Recently, we also learned that America’s real GDP rose by an impressive 4.9% annual rate in the third quarter of 2023 – the greatest increase since 2021. … today’s report reveals the same trend we have seen for months: resilient and historic economic growth under President Biden.”

Congress needs to preserve this economic momentum however possible, the congressman said.

House Democrats remain committed to delivering results and putting people over politics. “We will continue Investing in America by growing the economy and ensuring that all Americans can access the opportunities they need to get ahead – from child care to health care, cheaper high-speed internet to new roads, stronger supply chains to safer communities,” he said.

View the October 2023 jobs reports here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.