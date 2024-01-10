Hoyer: US Economy Remains Strong

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Last week’s release of December’s job report “is further evidence of what American families and small businesses have known for months: the United States economy remains strong,” announced Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

“With another 216,000 jobs added last month, we have now seen 36 consecutive months of job growth totaling 14.5 million new jobs created since President Biden took office in January 2021. That historic job growth includes 2.7 million new jobs in 2023, even as more Americans returned to the labor force, keeping our unemployment rate near its historic low at 3.7%,” Congressman Hoyer said.

“As we close out 2023 with another positive jobs report, falling inflation, falling interest rates, falling gas prices, and strong economic growth, Democrats’ goal remains the same: build the middle class and help American businesses, workers, and families get ahead,” he said.

The congressman said the country continues to see the positive effects of the historic Investing in America agenda Democrats passed last Congress in every sector of the economy and every region of the country.

Rep. Hoyer said that Congress needs to make 2024 a year about building an economy and government that works for the people.

View the December 2023 jobs report here.

