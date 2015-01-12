Hoyer Outlines US Economy Needs on NBC

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, January 12, 2015

Speaking on CNBC Rep. Steny Hoyer, (D-Md.), gives a synopsis of the economic challenges facing the Congress just sworn into office. Mr. Hoyer speaks on tax reform, jobs, and the Keystone pipeline.

“Confidence in and of itself is an economic booster,” he says.