Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said he is pleased that the funding he requested for five Southern Maryland projects has been included in several of the fiscal 2022 appropriations bills that advanced out of a House committee earlier this month.

“This critical funding will address important water and community priorities in Southern Maryland, boost educational resources, and help more Fifth District residents secure opportunities to get ahead,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

The funding requests include:

$2,000,000 in funding for St. Mary’s County to dredge St. Patrick’s Creek to the authorized level.

$750,000 in Housing and Urban Development Economic Development Initiatives funding for Historic Sotterley to address critical restoration and deferred maintenance including: addressing the exterior preservation of several historic buildings that need roof repairs or replacements, to replace or restore deteriorated external walls and windows, and to apply paint/stain.

$160,000 in HUD Economic Development Initiatives for LifeStyles of Maryland to provide wrap-around services for residents at the Southern Crossing transitional housing project in Charles County.

$900,000 in Department of Education Higher Education funds for the College of Southern Maryland to upgrade equipment in the health education program.

$900,000 in Department of Education Higher Education funds to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland to purchase a research vessel and associated equipment to be use by their new marine sciences program.

The legislation now goes to the House floor for final passage. Funding for these projects was requested by Congressman Hoyer through the House Committee on Appropriations’ Community Project Funding process. Each member is limited to no more than 10 community project funding requests. Combined earmarks are capped at 1% of all discretionary spending.

