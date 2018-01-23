Hoyer Questions Gov. on Impact of Tax Bill

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined members of the Maryland delegation in January to send a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan asking about the governor’s plan to protect Maryland residents from the impact of the Republican tax bill’s cap on the state and local tax deduction.

Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) signed the letter along with Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), as well as Congressmen Elijah Cummings (D-Md., 7th), Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md., 2nd), John Sarbanes (D-Md., 3rd), John Delaney (D-Md., 6th), Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th), and Jamie Raskin (D-Md., 8th). The letter was released by Congressman Hoyer, Sen. Van Hollen, and Congressman Brown during a roundtable discussion on the impact of the Republican tax law on families in Maryland.

The letter started by saying the members were asking about the governor’s plans “to respond to the double-taxation imposed by the new federal cap on the state and local tax deduction, and to offer our assistance as needed,” the letter states. “We understand that you are exploring ways to prevent increases in Maryland state income taxes due to the linkages between the state and federal tax code, but we would like to know if you plan to protect Marylanders from higher federal taxes as well.”

The letter also highlights the specific impact the tax bill will have on Marylanders, writing, “According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, over 360,000 Maryland households will get a tax increase under the new tax law in 2019.” Maryland is expected to be one of the hardest hit states by the tax law, largely because of the new $10,000 limit on the state and local tax deduction. According to the IRS, 46 percent of Maryland households claim the state and local tax deduction, which is the largest share of any state in the country. The average state and local tax deduction in Maryland is $12,931 – which is well over the $10,000 limit.

The letter mentions proactive measures other states are taking, describing the policies proposed by New York, California, and New Jersey. “We stand ready to help in any way possible, and look forward to hearing your plans to respond,” the letter states.

The full text of the letter can be found online.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.